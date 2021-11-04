Doctor makes shocking admission about safety of coronavirus vaccines for young children

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Tuesday, Oct. 26, approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged five to 11. But during the eight-hour discussion, one doctor made a shocking admission: There was no way to guarantee how safe a vaccine is unless you start giving it to people.

Are vaccines really safe?

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.Six hours into the conference, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, commented on how widespread the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine should be.

Rubin admitted that despite Big Pharma’s insistence that coronavirus vaccines are safe and that they are key to ending the pandemic, it’s impossible to find out how safe the vaccines are unless they’re administered first. He added that this is usually the case for vaccines and their many side effects and rare complications.

While data suggests that the vaccine works and is considered safe, Rubin acknowledged that doctors are worried about side effects that still haven’t been measured accurately – like the heart condition myocarditis.

A person with myocarditis has an inflamed myocardium or heart muscle (the muscular layer of the heart wall). This muscle is responsible for contracting and relaxing, and pumps blood in and out of the heart and to the rest of your body.

When the myocardium becomes inflamed, it becomes ineffective at pumping blood. The condition causes symptoms like an abnormal heartbeat, chest pain and breathing difficulty.

In extreme cases of myocarditis, the patient may experience blood clots that can cause a heart attack or stroke, damage to the heart with heart failure and even death.

Children shouldn’t be vaccinated to protect adults

The committee voted 17 to 0 with one abstention in favor of recommending the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in young children.

The one abstention came from Dr. Michael Kurilla, who said he “would have preferred a more nuanced approach” instead of a blanket authorization for young children.

Dr. Cody Meissner, a pediatrician at Tufts Medical Center, another committee member, expressed his concerns over the possibility of a vaccine mandate for children. He added that if the committee members vote “yes,” the states might mandate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine for children to go to school, which he thinks would be a bad idea. (Related: FDA trying to hide data showing Pfizer’s covid “vaccine” is seriously injuring children.)

Dr. James Hildreth, a temporary committee member, also voiced his concerns about the number of children who have already been infected with the coronavirus. According to estimates, almost 40 percent of children already had some form of immunity to the disease.

Hildreth noted the irony in vaccinating children to protect the adults when the opposite would be the wiser option. If 30 million children already have some form of immunity, they’ve already done their part to help achieve herd immunity in the county.

Now, health experts should be focusing on convincing more adults to protect the children, added Hildreth.

Back in September, Pfizer announced that the vaccine is safe for children aged five to 11. However, outside experts warned that the clinical study did not produce enough data.

The Pfizer vaccine for younger children is a smaller dose than the one given to those aged 12 and older – 10 micrograms of mRNA and 30 micrograms, respectively. The full vaccination series includes two doses given three weeks apart.

The children’s doses will come in vials with an orange cap and an orange label while the doses for adults and teens have a purple cap and a purple label.

With the passing vote of the VRBPAC, the process for getting vaccines to young children is in progress. Once the FDA leaders approve the decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) independent advisory will meet on Nov. 2 and 3 to decide if a vaccine will be recommended for this age group.

The final decision will be made by FDA leaders within the next few days. If authorized, the move would make nearly the entire U.S. population eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, with only children aged four and younger ineligible.

Visit Immunization.news for more updates on coronavirus vaccines.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

WesternJournal.com

Youtube.com

Healthline.com

NBCNews.com

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.