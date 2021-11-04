Massive societal collapse coming as a deluge of cities experience widespread outages of vital emergency services due to vaccine mandates

If you still believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is not being politicized and, more specifically, utilized to collapse our society so the Marxist puppet masters running Joe Biden’s regime can then rebuild it in their ideological, authoritarian image, you need to keep reading.

Over the weekend, the FDNY was forced to close more than two dozen firehouses — 26 to be exact — because hundreds of firefighters who refuse to get the vaccine called in sick rather than be placed on unpaid leave, as the New York Post reported:

The shutdown came amid a pitched battle between City Hall, which on Monday will start enforcing a mandate that all city workers have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and jab-resisting firefighters, many reportedly saying they were already sick with the coronavirus and therefore have “natural immunity.”

“If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP!” U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), tweeted after noting that five stations in her district were shut down.

“No borough or neighborhood was spared, with the shuttered companies ranging from Engine Co. 55 in lower Manhattan, to Engine Co. 234 in Crown Heights, to Engine Co. 231 in Brownsville. Others included Ladder Co. 128 in Long Island City and Engine Co. 158 and Ladder Co. 78 on Staten Island, according to information provided by Malliotakis and Councilman Joe Borelli (R-SI), who cited the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Borelli said the list of 26 came from a FDNY alert dispatched to members,” The Post added.

“It’s definitely a sick-out. It’s a job action,” one FDNY insider told the paper. “If they call in sick they have to go to the medical office. The medical office is overwhelmed.”

“We’re f–ked. We are going to toast like marshmallows,” retired electrician Vinny Agro, 63, told The Post.

Meanwhile, out in Los Angeles County, Sheriff Alex Villanueva warned that fully 30 percent of his 18,000-strong department was unavailable to work, most of whom were deputies, due to a variety of reasons to include a county-wide vaccine mandate.

He warned of an “imminent threat to public safety” that will be caused by a “mass exodus” of thousands of deputies and civilian personnel from his department who say they’re not going to get the vaccine, LAist.com reported.

“I could potentially lose 44% of my workforce in one day,” Villanueva noted Thursday in an open letter to the Board of Supervisors. He went on to say he can’t and won’t enforce “reckless mandates that put public safety at risk.”

“With the pandemic waning, there is no justification for your mandate,” Villanueva noted in his letter to the supervisors. “This mandate is like putting up storm windows after the storm has passed.”

In a public statement accompanying the letter, the sheriff wrote, “I am vaccinated and believe the vaccine works.” However, he added, “the choice to receive the vaccine is a personal one, and an individual who served the community tirelessly before there was a vaccine should not now be fired because they made a decision about their own body.”

And in Tucson, Ariz., a longtime city water department worker said that the department is shedding workers at an alarming rate — again, due to the vaccine mandate — and that will cause chaos and disruption to the city’s water services.

“We are watching employees walk out as I speak in the water quality and operations division,” said the employee, who asked to remain anonymous in an interview with KOLD.

“We’re pulling people from other areas and other departments to help specifically cover the operations division which is overseeing the water quality and drinking water parameters,” the worker said.

The vaccine mandate is ripping our society apart and vital services are collapsing. The situation will only get worse.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

KOLD.com

NYPost.com

LAist.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

