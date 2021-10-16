Walmart, Costco limit toilet paper sales as the engineered covid collapse accelerates

A fresh round of supply chain woes is hitting Costco and Walmart, which are once again limiting purchases of toilet paper due to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to reports, the two retail giants are blaming the shortage on many cargo ships that are waiting to dock off the coast of Southern California. Some of these containers have been sitting out in the ocean for months because the Fauci Flu is preventing them from being unloaded.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Millions of dollars’ worth of goods are also sitting in warehouses in China where they await shipment to the United States. Suppliers are not even bothering to load them up because they know there are no ports open on the other end.

But wait: Isn’t toilet paper produced in the United States? There’s an excuse for that, too. Not enough truckers are available to transport goods across the country, and freight trains are also now being delayed due to Chinese Germs.

For a while, there was still enough supplies locally to keep store shelves from going bare. But the chickens are finally coming home to roost as consumers are increasingly unable to find the products they need.

The situation bodes ominous for the upcoming Christmas season, which is when crony capitalism’s biggest gold rush of the year. Large multinational corporations like Walmart and Costco rely on lots of made-in-China products being sold during this time, and the situation in 2021 looks grim for them.

Will there even be a normal consumer Christmas this year?

Because of all the uncertainty, some corporations are telling Americans to buy their Christmas gifts early to ensure that high-level executives are able to rake in their bonuses regardless of what happens.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is another large corporate chain that says it is now limiting sales of all kinds of paper products, particularly in New York. Shoppers across the Empire State are being told that they can only purchase two bundles of toilet paper at a time.

“There is no immediate end in sight,” reported the DailyMail Online grimly. “Inflated COVID unemployment payments ended in September which many hoped would drive a surge in jobs, but the response has been sluggish at best.”

Thanks to fake “president” Joe Biden’s Fauci Flu injection mandates, nobody wants to work, either. Last week, the worst jobs report in a while was revealed, with only 194,000 jobs added as opposed to the 500,000 that were expected.

Federal Reserve Chairman and career criminal Jerome Powell recently announced that these Chinese Virus-induced problems will only continue to grow well into next year. Like many others, Powell blames the “Delta variant” for the inflationary policies caused by many decades of Federal Reserve money printing.

Hilariously, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom recently hired a former Tesco CEO to try to solve that country’s Wuhan Flu-caused supply chain problems.

“Knowing the challenges the overall supply chain system is facing, we’re taking additional steps to navigate the hurdles and minimize disruption, so we can deliver for our customers this holiday season,” announced Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Joe Megetz, in a press release.

“We’ve worked with suppliers to source holiday merchandise earlier than usual and are finding ways to move those products inside our supply chain network as quickly as possible. We have been laser-focused on inventory levels since the start of the pandemic and reported higher inventory in the second quarter this year than a year ago. While we’d like to see inventory levels continue to improve, we’re on the right track.”

The latest news about how Chinese Virus hysteria is collapsing the entire global economy can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.