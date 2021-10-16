COVID-19 vaccines result in far more deaths in just 10 months than all other vaccines combined for the last 30 years

Data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines had been associated to the deaths of 16,310 people since December last year. Prior to that, there had only been 6,214 people who died from all vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 30 years.

There have also been more permanent disabilities, life-threatening reactions and hospitalizations from COVID-19 vaccines compared to all other mandated jabs in the past 30 years. The database has also recorded 2,102 fetal deaths following the inoculation of the COVID-19 shots in pregnant women.

Yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to tell American people and pregnant women that it is safe to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Record number of people suffering from adverse effects

The VAERS database is open to the public to fact-check their claims. As of October 1, there had been 12,553 cases of thrombosis recorded through VAERS, resulting in 589 death, 869 permanent disabilities and 2,543 life-threatening events for people who took COVID-19 shots in the first 10 months of rollout. Using the same data for all the vaccines in the past 30 years, there have been 487 cases of thrombosis resulting in 18 deaths, 65 permanent disabilities and 110 life-threatening events.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, there had been 26 times more cases of blood clots and 33 times more deaths from blood clots than cases and deaths due to blood clots following all other types of vaccinations in the past 30 years.

Senior citizens over the age of 65 comprise 76 percent of the recorded deaths following the COVID-19 vaccination, which translates to 12,396 deaths. Before the COVID-19 vaccination, there had only been 1,068 people over the age of 65 who died from any of the previous types of vaccines in the past 30 years.

Older adults are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. People 65 years and older represent nearly 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths as of September 29. At the same time, these older adults are among the first to receive the vaccine and have the highest vaccination rates among all age groups, with 83.3 percent fully vaccinated.

Despite these numbers, the CDC and the FDA still approved the booster dose for this age group.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise among vaccinated

In Pennsylvania, COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have risen among the vaccinated. Officials say that the majority of people in the area are vaccinated, but it is likely that the protection has already waned.

The Department of Health data on so-called breakthrough infections shows that between September 5 and October 4, about a quarter of infections and nearly 5,000 hospital admissions across the state were among vaccinated individuals. As more people get vaccinated, there are also more vaccinated people who contract the virus and eventually wind up in the hospital.

The situation in Pennsylvania mirrors the national impact of the virus. COVID-19 cases accounted for 14 percent of U.S. hospitalizations and 16 percent of deaths in June and July – about twice the percentage compared to earlier in the year.

Mary Villareal 

