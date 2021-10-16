Covid vaccine effectiveness (VE) goes into the negative, meaning jabbed people are seeing HIGHER rates of disease

New data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that new “cases” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are skyrocketing among middle-aged and elderly people who got “vaccinated.”

Instead of working to protect them against infection, “Operation Warp Speed” jabs are increasing the risk of infection among the “fully vaccinated.”

In the United Kingdom where the so-called "Delta variant" continues to spread like wildfire, according to the government, the mass vaccination push is making matters exponentially worse.

“For the 60s age group, infection rates are 63% higher in the vaccinated than in the unvaccinated, up from 53% last week, giving an (unadjusted) vaccine effectiveness of minus-63%,” reported the Daily Sceptic.

“But that has been topped this week by the 40s age group, the vaccinated among whom now have an infection rate no less than 66% higher than the unvaccinated, up from 46% in last week’s report and 27% in the report for the month ending September 5th.”

It turns out that vaccine effectiveness (VE) does not really exist for people over the age of 39. Every person 40 years of age and older who gets injected for the Fauci Flu has an increased risk of catching the Chinese Flu and having to be hospitalized for it.

The government still claims that younger people are being protected by the jabs, but there is no evidence to back this – just empty claims, as always.

“With infection rates now, on this data, much higher in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated, what remaining justification can there be for vaccine passports, vaccine mandates, and any other policy based on the assumption that vaccines protect other people?” asks the Daily Sceptic.

“When will the Government face up to the reality that vaccines provide poor protection against infection, poor protection against transmission, and thus poor protection of others, and so there is no justification for continuing to build up the infrastructure of a two-tier, discriminatory state?”

mRNA vaccine spike proteins destroy the heart and surrounding blood vessels

Also out of England came a study showing that Chinese Virus injections actively destroy blood vessels, causing heart attacks and cardiovascular damage.

The European Society of Cardiology Congress presented 26 pages of data complete with 56 footnotes showing that mRNA (messenger RNA) poisons produce spike proteins that bind to receptors in the small blood vessels that surround the heart.

Once bound, these spike proteins damage pericyte cells, potentially leading to blood clots and heart attacks. This would explain the rapid surge in heart problems among people who took the jabs.

“Importantly, we show that the recombinant S protein alone elicits cellular signaling through the CD147 receptor in cardiac [cells], thereby inducing cell dysfunction and microvascular disruption in vitro,” that paper explains.

All of this points to one simple conclusion: Getting injected for Chinese Germs is a great way to damage your body and possibly kill yourself. It might sound harsh, but it is the truth.

“First signal of ADE kicking in? Time will tell,” wrote one Daily Sceptic commenter, speculating as to this first “wave” of vaccine-induced illnesses spreading among older people.

“Anecdotally and a very small sample, an unusually high number of people I know of that are double vaxed seem to be suffering unduly from a cold that is circulating. Those of us unvaxed had a couple of sniffles, felt under the weather and bounced back.”

“Cross-immunity disease enhancement for other coronaviruses?” wrote another.

“If this is the case then the vaccinated are going to get ‘rather ill’ with what would otherwise be ‘minor colds’ until their ‘protective immunity’ wanes sufficiently (or perhaps longer, because recent research has shown that enhancing antibodies appear to last longer than protective antibodies).”

The latest news about the failure of Wuhan Flu shots to provide protection against infection can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailySceptic.org

DrEddyMD.com

