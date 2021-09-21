Fauci says if you are concerned about Covid vaccine blood clots, heart attacks and deaths, you’re most likely an insurrectionist who hates authority

Recalcitrant means having an obstinately uncooperative attitude toward discipline or authority. Anthony Fauci claims the only reason 70 million Americans are NOT getting Covid vaccinated is that we’re all a bunch of recalcitrant, political dissidents who don’t respect authority. What he forgets to mention are the now common side effects from the Covid vaccines, namely deadly blood clots, loss of specific motor functions and myocarditis. Almost everyone already knows someone who is currently suffering from SPS – Spike Protein Syndrome.

Can’t walk right anymore since that second Covid shot? You’ve got Spike Protein Syndrome. Got horrible shooting pains up your spine or down your legs all of a sudden, just days after getting the China Flu jab? You’ve got Spike Protein Syndrome. Your entire vascular system, immune system and central nervous system are all in a state of shock, wondering what to do with those billions of toxic spike proteins. So now, Anthony “Fraudulent” Fauci has some advice for the healthy: Get vaccinated or become classified as an enemy of the state.

Anthony Fauci spreads propaganda daily in favor of turning America into a communist medical police state forever

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.So now the “enemy of the state” is anyone who won’t take clot shots regularly that supposedly stave off a bad case of the China Flu that was designed using Fauci-directed funding. So now the natural health advocates, some of the healthiest folks on Planet Earth, are being called extremists and recalcitrant rebels because we know how to take care of our immune systems with clean food and clean medicine? People are dying by the thousands from the Covid jabs. Any more questions?

Listen to the propaganda king just make stuff up, without any scientific backing, statistics, research, clinical studies – nothing. Just talk, like a bad talk show host who loves his dirty vaccines so much he can’t help but call everyone Trump-loving terrorists who won’t accept them. This isn’t medicine. This is politics. Question: If Fauci releases MERS next, will he go to prison for treason or mass murder? Stay tuned to find out.

Fauci: “We have a really unfortunate situation, that we have a pretty hard core group of people that, we’re trying to persuade them, or mandate them if they’re not persuaded.” (as he chuckles like the little evil scientists from the movie “The Burbs” with Tom Hanks). What? This sounds like he’s one step away from “persuading” and “mandating” Covid concentration camps in America. Round up all the insurrectionists, right?

Here are the Fauci clones, little evil psychotic doctors (just like him) named the Klopeks, experimenting on humans in their basement in the movie “The Burbs”…

Are you worried about blood clots and strokes from the Covid vaccines? Then you don’t respect authority, and you require mandating after failed persuasion. He just makes things up. He claimed the Covid vaccines work perfectly fine against Delta. Really. So they’ve isolated Delta, tested everybody that got the clot shots who still caught Covid, and singled out that variant. Please, Tony, show us those studies.

According to Fauci, every American will be MANDATED to take the deadly Covid jabs after all “persuasion” attempts fail

Get ready to be held down on the ground in front of your house or apartment and force-vaccinated, at gunpoint (FEMA Covid SS “guards”), along with any children you may have, if Fauci gets his way with “mandating” vaccines after failing to persuade the final 70 million Americans who say no to Big Pharma stabs. Remember, non-compliance is considered ‘recalcitrant,’ which will soon be classified in Wikipedia and Google as someone who disrespects authority and is ‘terrorist by nature.’ “We have the tools to end this!” the quack scientist-on-TV bobble-head declares about his clot shots.

Suddenly, in America, if you don’t get your ‘flu shot’ then you’re a terrorist, a political enemy to the country, who puts everyone at risk at all times. No unvaccinated person is human any longer in America, according to Fauci, as we are lepers and domestic threats. He believes we should no longer be allowed to travel by plane or train or bus. No more dining out. No more in-school education for your children. The flu never goes away. Not the China Flu. It’s permanent, according to Fauci, even though the healthy Americans don’t die from it (or even really catch a bad case of it, for that matter).

Natural immunity is much stronger than any spike-protein injection on the market. Don’t take chances with your life because a vaccine ‘expert’ on TV says the flu is forever, while pushing the quarterly vaccines for it.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and communism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

Are you worried about blood clots and strokes from the Covid vaccines? Then you don’t respect authority, and you require mandating after failed persuasion. He just makes things up. He claimed the Covid vaccines work perfectly fine against Delta. Really. So they’ve isolated Delta, tested everybody that got the clot shots who still caught Covid, and singled out that variant. Please, Tony, show us those studies.

According to Fauci, every American will be MANDATED to take the deadly Covid jabs after all “persuasion” attempts fail

Get ready to be held down on the ground in front of your house or apartment and force-vaccinated, at gunpoint (FEMA Covid SS “guards”), along with any children you may have, if Fauci gets his way with “mandating” vaccines after failing to persuade the final 70 million Americans who say no to Big Pharma stabs. Remember, non-compliance is considered ‘recalcitrant,’ which will soon be classified in Wikipedia and Google as someone who disrespects authority and is ‘terrorist by nature.’ “We have the tools to end this!” the quack scientist-on-TV bobble-head declares about his clot shots.

Suddenly, in America, if you don’t get your ‘flu shot’ then you’re a terrorist, a political enemy to the country, who puts everyone at risk at all times. No unvaccinated person is human any longer in America, according to Fauci, as we are lepers and domestic threats. He believes we should no longer be allowed to travel by plane or train or bus. No more dining out. No more in-school education for your children. The flu never goes away. Not the China Flu. It’s permanent, according to Fauci, even though the healthy Americans don’t die from it (or even really catch a bad case of it, for that matter).

Natural immunity is much stronger than any spike-protein injection on the market. Don’t take chances with your life because a vaccine ‘expert’ on TV says the flu is forever, while pushing the quarterly vaccines for it.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and communism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.