DIRTY VACCINES 101: Dangerous mRNA Covid inoculations explained in laymen’s terms for concerned people to understand

Vaccines are a very insidious way to attack humans and their immune systems because most people cannot even begin to understand the science behind the manufacturing of these biological warfare inoculations. It’s hard to question the science when you wouldn’t even understand the answers given, and scientists and doctors know this. Yet, if you knew exactly what the mRNA vaccines are capable of, you wouldn’t just think twice about getting any new vaccines, you would simply say, “no way.”

First, understand the value of “encoded protein molecules”

Back in 2008, some doctors translated what it means for cells to convert DNA into working proteins, a process they described as a “decoding of instructions” for making proteins, which involves mRNA transcriptions. The workhorses of the human cell are encoded protein molecules that help the body metabolize nutrients, meaning they are life-sustaining chemical reactions that convert food to energy and eliminate metabolic waste. In other words, encoded protein molecules are carrying out functions necessary for all human life, and that’s what the vaccine technology is manipulating.

Now, with mRNA vaccine technology, the information in your DNA that’s being transferred to messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules is being permanently changed, and not for your health or safety. This manipulation is called transcription, and during this process, the mRNA gets “read” by its new mutated genetic code, and its genetic code is the new template for the chain of amino acids that will form a protein. This is where it gets very scary.

Scientists are now fully capable of transcribing, translating, and mutating genes. Scientists believe they now have enough research to completely profile these transcriptions of cells with the complete set of RNA transcripts. This research is why mRNA vaccines have a huge impact on cellular functioning, and may explain why there are so many deadly “side effects” already being witnessed, including severe blood clots, intolerable nerve pain, blindness, deafness, and death.

Messenger RNA is a molecule of RNA that encodes a specific “chemical blueprint” that can be deadly for humans

The manufacturers of the Covid mRNA vaccine series all have one thing in common: manipulating the orchestration of nearly every function of the human cell using “dirty” vaccines. Make no mistake, the protein “gene products” being artificially produced, thanks to the mRNA jabs, can affect life as we know it, and easily for the worse.

These dirty vaccines being pushed so hard by Bill Gates, the Biden Regime and the CDC, are able to manipulate your cells into producing mutated proteins (prions) that replicate, like cancer, uncontrollably. The vaccines, in summary, convert the genetic information encoded in your DNA into new gene products that can even be passed onto the next generation.

That means a wave of deformed, immune-compromised children may be the next “Generation X” born into this demented world of chemical medicine and biological warfare. Will all new children born from mRNA-vaccinated parents have severe autism and early-onset dementia? Soon to find out.

Realize that these genetic codes that the vaccine manufacturers are rewriting with mRNA are universal genetic codes, like a blueprint, with only a few exceptions. That means virtually everyone who gets the Covid vaccines series jabs will produce the same mutated, horrific genetic code for protein and prion synthesis.

Dr. Richard Fleming, a nuclear cardiologist and physicist, already warned humanity recently about the dangers of getting the Covid vaccines, saying they can cause mad cow disease by instructing human cells to create horrendously dangerous “spike proteins,” without any control of how many or how fast they’re created. It’s like stage 4 cancer, where it spreads so fast there’s almost no hope for continued life.

That’s why so many of the jabs are already causing blood clots. In animal models tested in laboratories (that mainstream media will never cover), test subjects developed deadly spongiform (mad cow disease) just two weeks after getting injected with mRNA Covid vaccines. These spongiforms cause neurological diseases and dementia, according to Dr. Fleming.

S.D. Wells

