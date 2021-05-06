DIRTY VACCINES 101: Dangerous mRNA Covid inoculations explained in laymen’s terms for concerned people to understand

Vaccines are a very insidious way to attack humans and their immune systems because most people cannot even begin to understand the science behind the manufacturing of these biological warfare inoculations. It’s hard to question the science when you wouldn’t even understand the answers given, and scientists and doctors know this. Yet, if you knew exactly what the mRNA vaccines are capable of, you wouldn’t just think twice about getting any new vaccines, you would simply say, “no way.”

First, understand the value of “encoded protein molecules”

First, understand the value of "encoded protein molecules"

Back in 2008, some doctors translated what it means for cells to convert DNA into working proteins, a process they described as a "decoding of instructions" for making proteins, which involves mRNA transcriptions. The workhorses of the human cell are encoded protein molecules that help the body metabolize nutrients, meaning they are life-sustaining chemical reactions that convert food to energy and eliminate metabolic waste. In other words, encoded protein molecules are carrying out functions necessary for all human life, and that's what the vaccine technology is manipulating.

Now, with mRNA vaccine technology, the information in your DNA that’s being transferred to messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules is being permanently changed, and not for your health or safety. This manipulation is called transcription, and during this process, the mRNA gets “read” by its new mutated genetic code, and its genetic code is the new template for the chain of amino acids that will form a protein. This is where it gets very scary.

Scientists are now fully capable of transcribing, translating, and mutating genes. Scientists believe they now have enough research to completely profile these transcriptions of cells with the complete set of RNA transcripts. This research is why mRNA vaccines have a huge impact on cellular functioning, and may explain why there are so many deadly “side effects” already being witnessed, including severe blood clots, intolerable nerve pain, blindness, deafness, and death.

Messenger RNA is a molecule of RNA that encodes a specific “chemical blueprint” that can be deadly for humans

The manufacturers of the Covid mRNA vaccine series all have one thing in common: manipulating the orchestration of nearly every function of the human cell using “dirty” vaccines. Make no mistake, the protein “gene products” being artificially produced, thanks to the mRNA jabs, can affect life as we know it, and easily for the worse.

These dirty vaccines being pushed so hard by Bill Gates, the Biden Regime and the CDC, are able to manipulate your cells into producing mutated proteins (prions) that replicate, like cancer, uncontrollably. The vaccines, in summary, convert the genetic information encoded in your DNA into new gene products that can even be passed onto the next generation.

That means a wave of deformed, immune-compromised children may be the next “Generation X” born into this demented world of chemical medicine and biological warfare. Will all new children born from mRNA-vaccinated parents have severe autism and early-onset dementia? Soon to find out.

Realize that these genetic codes that the vaccine manufacturers are rewriting with mRNA are universal genetic codes, like a blueprint, with only a few exceptions. That means virtually everyone who gets the Covid vaccines series jabs will produce the same mutated, horrific genetic code for protein and prion synthesis.

Dr. Richard Fleming, a nuclear cardiologist and physicist, already warned humanity recently about the dangers of getting the Covid vaccines, saying they can cause mad cow disease by instructing human cells to create horrendously dangerous “spike proteins,” without any control of how many or how fast they’re created. It’s like stage 4 cancer, where it spreads so fast there’s almost no hope for continued life.

That’s why so many of the jabs are already causing blood clots. In animal models tested in laboratories (that mainstream media will never cover), test subjects developed deadly spongiform (mad cow disease) just two weeks after getting injected with mRNA Covid vaccines. These spongiforms cause neurological diseases and dementia, according to Dr. Fleming.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on the Covid-19 Plandemic as it develops into a more severe biological war waged by Democrats on all Americans.

S.D. Wells

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

