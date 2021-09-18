SPIKE PROTEIN SYNDROME: WebMD Covid vaccine complaint board plastered with horrific descriptions of sustained critical injuries from toxic clot shots

Nearly every single natural health advocate knows that you don’t look on WebMD for answers to health-related questions; however, occasionally they shoot themselves in the foot with their own ‘customer-for-life’ backlash, as is happening right now under their user reviews for the dirty, deadly Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine. WebMD pushes anything that’s made in a laboratory as “safe and effective” always, and never publishes anything positive about natural health, natural remedies or natural immunity, because it simply wouldn’t make them much money.

These are virus-mimicking spike proteins that drive severe and chronic inflammation, worsening any present sicknesses, including cancer, diabetes, arthritis and dementia. This is the Covid “vaccine” that offers no immunity, no defense against transmissibility, and minimal reduction of Covid severity for the millions of jabbed humans who are still catching Covid anyway. This is billions of toxic spike proteins clogging human blood, never to be undone.

Currently 200 million Americans are suffering on some level from Covid vaccine toxic spike proteins clogging their blood and vital organs

It really doesn’t matter which poisonous jab people got, whether it was mRNA or a single protein payload stab, the billions of toxic spike proteins are clogging their blood and vital organs as you read this. The toxic jabs don’t discriminate either, as to your age, race or physical fitness level. You can be a soldier in top shape, or someone’s grandma in the nursing home, and still, the deadly Covid jab will work its nightmares on the human body, including decimation of the vascular and immune systems.

Take a look at just a handful of posted complaints, which are all fairly recent, regarding the nightmarish “side effects” and adverse events going on now, some weeks or months after getting stabbed with billions of toxic spike prions, all just to try to ward off a bad case of the China flu (which none of the inoculations have been proven to do yet).

WebMD blames anything but the Covid vaccines for all the health problems caused directly by the vaccines

There may not be any worse health-related advice than what comes from WebMD, the internet “doctors” who doctor all information to suit pharma profits, keep people sick and push them to the doctors and dentists for more lab-made concoctions. This is not a legitimate way to heal from anything, but simply dampen symptoms to a tolerable level while the roots of the problems get deeper embedded and more severe.

Vaccine-damage victims are now very easy to find, even on mass media. That tells you a lot. That means the damage is very widespread, and that you’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg. Most likely, these complaints will be taken down from the website, but for now, they are there in plain sight, for the world to see, describing how these people just wish the pain and agony will go away.

WebMD has a history of steering people in the wrong direction that are seeking medical advice online. They pushed mercury dental fillings for years, even though the entire industry knew how detrimental mercury can be to the brain and central nervous system. Maybe some good will come of these complaints plastered all over their website about horrific health detriment that comes from the dirty Covid jabs. Seek natural immunity and never take experimental lab-made concoctions.

Are you, or is someone you know suffering from SPS – Spike Protein Syndrome? Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and communism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

