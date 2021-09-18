BREAKTHROUGH: Simple sunlight exposure can protect against severe and deadly COVID-19 infections – study

New research has found that getting sufficient levels of ambient ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation at an individual’s place of residence in the weeks before a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has a strong protective effect against a severe case of the virus and even death. This study solidifies the role of vitamin D in protecting people against COVID-19.

The study was conducted by researchers from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland and the University of Edinburgh (UoE) in Scotland. It has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Previous studies have found a strong link between vitamin D deficiency and increased susceptibility to viral and bacterial respiratory infection. Other studies have also found a strong correlation between COVID-19 and vitamin D deficiency.

But many of these studies have been ignored or belittled, with scientists attempting to argue that the increased susceptibility could be due to other factors such as older age, obesity or chronic illness. (Related: Since COVID-19 vaccines are said to be free for the “health of the nation,” why aren’t they giving away vitamin D and other vital supplements?)

To make sure detractors can’t mistake the effects of vitamin D for other demographic, health and lifestyle factors, the researchers found a way to calculate vitamin D levels of the study’s participants based on their genetics.

This method is known as Mendelian randomization. According to The BMJ, it “uses genetic variation to investigate the relations between modifiable risk factors and health outcomes in observational data.”

This approach gave the researchers a way to properly investigate any causal link between vitamin D and COVID-19.

The study involved nearly half a million individuals in the United Kingdom. The researchers looked at the vitamin D levels of the participants as predicted by their genetics and by UVB.

UVB rays are very important to vitamin D production in the skin. UVB rays from the sun hit cholesterol in skin cells, which provides the energy for vitamin D synthesis to occur.

Study showed vitamin D protects against severe and deadly COVID-19 infection

The Mendelian randomization analysis was inconclusive, and the researchers believe the number of COVID-19 cases in the study is too small to convincingly determine a causal effect between genetically predicted vitamin D levels and COVID-19.

But the researchers did find that ambient UVB radiation at the place of residence of a person before a COVID-19 infection helped determine a person’s chances of getting hospitalized or even dying from the coronavirus.

This strongly suggests that sunlight exposure, and therefore vitamin D, protects people against severe COVID-19 cases and even death.

Evropi Theodoratou, senior study researcher and professor of cancer epidemiology and global health at UoE, believes the study should convince the mainstream medical community that they need to be more accepting of studies that show vitamin D’s effects against COVID-19.

“Given the lack of highly effective therapies against COVID-19, we think it is important to remain open-minded to emerging results from rigorously conducted studies of vitamin D,” said Theodoratou.

Lina Zgaga, senior researcher on the study and associate professor in epidemiology at Trinity College’s School of Medicine, believes another study needs to be conducted. She believes this study needs to be a randomized controlled trial that studies the relationship between vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 infections.

“Our study adds further evidence that vitamin D might protect against severe COVID-19 infection,” said Zgaga. “Conducting ap properly designed [experiment] … is critical. Until then, given that vitamin D supplements are safe and cheap, it is definitely advisable to take supplements and protect against vitamin D deficiency, particularly with winter on the horizon.”

Learn more about the positive effects of vitamin D in fighting against the coronavirus by reading the latest articles at VitaminD.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

ScienceDaily.com

BMJ.com

Healthline.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.