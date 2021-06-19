Since Covid-19 vaccines are said to be free for the “health of the nation,” why aren’t they giving away vitamin D and other vital supplements?

One might argue that China Flu vaccines are free because Covid is an infectious disease that is contagious, and that cancer and diabetes are not, but cancer and diabetes are killing many more Americans than Covid-19, so that argument doesn’t really hold water. Think about it; Covid kills less than one percent of its victims, where cancer kills 50 percent of its victims. Pancreatic cancer kills 90 percent of its victims, so all cancer treatment should be free, starting now, according to the logic applied to covid vaccines. Such free cancer treatments would include all supplements (like vitamin D), superfoods, chemical-free personal care products and all organic cleansing products.

Vaccines for Covid are free because they cause health problems, not because they prevent them. Everyone is so germaphobic and brainwashed by the media that they believe these free mRNA jabs are to help them, to save them, to extend their life past the Chinese Flu, that kills about .04 percent of those infected – mostly people already battling cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and dementia.

With all this “free money” the Biden Regime is printing, they should be at the least, subsidizing natural medicine and indigenous cures to all these viruses and bacteria and pathogens, but instead they’re creating them in labs and releasing them, then dishing out gene therapy shots… for free. It’s always “safe and effective” and “for your health and safety” … it’s like a broken record that lies to you and won’t stop playing. These vaccines are not safe. There’s no science behind that.

We’ve already scene filthy, scummy labs where they manufacture the dirty jabs in Baltimore. FDA inspectors found “brown residue” on the floors and walls after employees were caught ON VIDEO dragging bags of medical waste around the laboratory. So, you were saying?

Vaccines are free because they are part of a population reduction plan, just like Bill Gates bragged about at a TED conference for his White elitist Klan of followers

From the mouth of the vaccine enforcer comes the real agenda, as Bill Gates planned years ago how to reduce the world’s population by BILLIONS of people by doing a “really good job” with vaccines and abortions. Have a listen and a look now. If you still have questions as to why the Covid-19 vaccines are free after this, then you might want to get your hearing checked.

https://www.brighteon.com/b964d043-9be1-4be5-a69c-27f7222c5f05

Over a decade ago, Bill Gates was planning how to wipe out billions of people, including two-thirds of all Americans. He wants to eliminate THIRTY TIMES MORE humans just in America alone, than were executed in the Holocaust, and in just as sinister and sneaky a way. Yet, in his elitist arrogance, he’s still dumb enough to announce it at a TED conference.

That’s right, Bill Gates planned this genocide, as he planned this TED speech, and it’s premeditated mass murder now that 5,000 of his 5 billion medical-experiment-victims have already died. He’s a modern serial killer who uses ‘science’ and vaccines to lead people into their own personal “gas chambers,” and he has yet to be arrested.

Bill Gates is the tyrannical leader of mass population reduction effort using vaccines and abortions

Bill Gates is a Marxist psychopath billionaire who has deliberately calculated, formulated and scripted this TED presentation about healthcare (vaccines and abortions) as being the primary means to justifying his end game and goal, and that is population reduction via genocide.

It’s not coincidental that mRNA vaccines are causing abortions and mass damage to ovaries (blood clots and bleeding from prion overload), as top vaccine scientists and the world’s most intelligent, experienced virologists have already blown the whistle on this. Will Fauci go down with Gates (for mass murder and treason) for funding “gain of function” virus research and using it as the prime vehicle of population reductionism for Bill Gates’ evil plan? Time will tell.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic.news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Plus, learn how to best prepare for the upcoming vaccine-induced wipeout.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Pandemic.news

DrEddyMD.com

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

