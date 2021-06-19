Since Covid-19 vaccines are said to be free for the “health of the nation,” why aren’t they giving away vitamin D and other vital supplements?

One might argue that China Flu vaccines are free because Covid is an infectious disease that is contagious, and that cancer and diabetes are not, but cancer and diabetes are killing many more Americans than Covid-19, so that argument doesn’t really hold water. Think about it; Covid kills less than one percent of its victims, where cancer kills 50 percent of its victims. Pancreatic cancer kills 90 percent of its victims, so all cancer treatment should be free, starting now, according to the logic applied to covid vaccines. Such free cancer treatments would include all supplements (like vitamin D), superfoods, chemical-free personal care products and all organic cleansing products.

Vaccines for Covid are free because they cause health problems, not because they prevent them. Everyone is so germaphobic and brainwashed by the media that they believe these free mRNA jabs are to help them, to save them, to extend their life past the Chinese Flu, that kills about .04 percent of those infected – mostly people already battling cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and dementia.

With all this “free money” the Biden Regime is printing, they should be at the least, subsidizing natural medicine and indigenous cures to all these viruses and bacteria and pathogens, but instead they’re creating them in labs and releasing them, then dishing out gene therapy shots… for free. It’s always “safe and effective” and “for your health and safety” … it’s like a broken record that lies to you and won’t stop playing. These vaccines are not safe. There’s no science behind that.

We’ve already scene filthy, scummy labs where they manufacture the dirty jabs in Baltimore. FDA inspectors found “brown residue” on the floors and walls after employees were caught ON VIDEO dragging bags of medical waste around the laboratory. So, you were saying?

Vaccines are free because they are part of a population reduction plan, just like Bill Gates bragged about at a TED conference for his White elitist Klan of followers

From the mouth of the vaccine enforcer comes the real agenda, as Bill Gates planned years ago how to reduce the world’s population by BILLIONS of people by doing a “really good job” with vaccines and abortions. Have a listen and a look now. If you still have questions as to why the Covid-19 vaccines are free after this, then you might want to get your hearing checked.

https://www.brighteon.com/b964d043-9be1-4be5-a69c-27f7222c5f05

Over a decade ago, Bill Gates was planning how to wipe out billions of people, including two-thirds of all Americans. He wants to eliminate THIRTY TIMES MORE humans just in America alone, than were executed in the Holocaust, and in just as sinister and sneaky a way. Yet, in his elitist arrogance, he’s still dumb enough to announce it at a TED conference.

That’s right, Bill Gates planned this genocide, as he planned this TED speech, and it’s premeditated mass murder now that 5,000 of his 5 billion medical-experiment-victims have already died. He’s a modern serial killer who uses ‘science’ and vaccines to lead people into their own personal “gas chambers,” and he has yet to be arrested.

Bill Gates is the tyrannical leader of mass population reduction effort using vaccines and abortions

Bill Gates is a Marxist psychopath billionaire who has deliberately calculated, formulated and scripted this TED presentation about healthcare (vaccines and abortions) as being the primary means to justifying his end game and goal, and that is population reduction via genocide.

It’s not coincidental that mRNA vaccines are causing abortions and mass damage to ovaries (blood clots and bleeding from prion overload), as top vaccine scientists and the world’s most intelligent, experienced virologists have already blown the whistle on this. Will Fauci go down with Gates (for mass murder and treason) for funding “gain of function” virus research and using it as the prime vehicle of population reductionism for Bill Gates’ evil plan? Time will tell.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic.news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Plus, learn how to best prepare for the upcoming vaccine-induced wipeout.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Pandemic.news

DrEddyMD.com

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts