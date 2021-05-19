The top 10 most QUESTIONABLE INGREDIENTS purposely put in today’s already dirty vaccines

Today’s vaccines are “dirty” for more than a few reasons, and in many different ways. First off, FDA inspectors recently found horrific conditions at a plant that was manufacturing J&J vaccines, and more than 15 million doses of the batched, contaminated and outright dirty concoctions had to be trashed. We’re talking about epic failure when it comes to quality control here.

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseThe Baltimore factory that Johnson & Johnson had contracted to make their Covid-19 vaccines is obviously riddled with poorly trained staff and just a total boondoggle when it comes to following procedures. Besides all the insane ingredients vaccine manufacturers already use to juice up inoculations and cause horrific side effects for babies, children and adults alike, employees were caught dragging unsealed bags of medical waste around the lab, and then there was some suspicious ‘brown residue’ discovered on instruments.

This is documented by FDA inspectors, mind you, recently, in the Covid vaccine-making dungeons they call labs. This is like drug dealers making crack or meth in their basement. Our country’s medical establishment has gone completely psychotic. Plant workers were outright IGNORING procedures, as noted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors. They even managed to cross-contaminate J&J’s shot ingredients with those of AstraZeneca’s toxic Covid jab.

In other words, these vaccines are already “dirty” in the sense that they cause the human body to create prions and proteins that can cause blood clots, cancer and dementia, but they’re also “dirty” meaning contaminated with bacteria, viruses and other pathogens that aren’t even part of the insane concoctions’ formula. Get it? It’s like the three stooges are running these vaccine labs all across America.

That brings us to the top 10 insane ingredients that vaccine manufacturers purposely put in today’s already dirty vaccines

#1. Infected African Green Monkey kidney cells

#2. Peanut oil

#3. Prion-creating mRNA

#4. Mercury – a.k.a. thimerosal

#5. Deadly wild pig disease “circovirus” Strains I & II

#6. Formaldehyde

#7. Monosodium glutamate

#8. Animal blood and organ tissue

#9. Aluminum

#10. Human abortion cells

Oh yes they did. The insidious vaccine industrial complex uses dangerous and outright deadly ingredients to brew and concoct those dirty vaccines, especially the Smallpox vaccine. Live Smallpox viruses are literally grown in… wait for it… African Green Monkey kidney cells, as listed on the insert sheet for the ACAM2000 Smallpox vaccine, that’s approved by the FDA and highly recommended by the CDC, the American “Center for Disease Creation.”

Ready to solve the childhood peanut allergy phenomenon, that didn’t even exist before vaccines? Since vaccine manufacturers began using peanut oil, peanuts magically became the second most common food allergy in children. At least one in every fifty kids are so allergic to peanuts they can go into anaphylaxis shock and die, like when they get a new vaccine that contains traces of peanut oil (called antigens), not even listed on the ingredients insert. Oops. Blame it on genetics, like those quack MDs always do. “Sorry about your loss. Do peanut allergies run in the family, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson?”

Deadly mRNA “technology” and blood from other animals, including from humans, could drive 150 million Americans insane very soon

Inflammation is the root of nearly all diseases and disorders, and that’s exactly what the mRNA prion-creating jabs cause. The China Virus inoculations are causing deadly blood clots and people are dying from them, but the mass media is funded by Big Pharma and the VIC (vaccine industrial complex), so it’s not covered in mainstream news anywhere. Johnson & Johnson’s jab and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines have been recalled and put on hold for this same reason. Vaccine recipients, including test subjects in animal models tested in laboratories, are suffering from developed spongiform and neurological diseases commonly described as mad cow disease.

Animal organ tissue, animal cell lines, and animal blood are used to develop vaccines, and it contaminates them beyond “scientific” controls. Just as Covid-19 is currently morphing into different, more virulent strains, these viruses and pathogens, when combined, become exceptionally dangerous. The “proof is in the pudding,” as they say, and today’s vaccines contain impurities from animal cell lines that are included in the formulation that is injected. Let that sink in for a minute. We’re talking about animal tissues that are toxic to the human body except for when eaten normally and digested.

This is the secret of the vaccine industry they don’t want you to understand: Vaccines bypass all body filters, including lungs, skin, and the digestive system, with these contaminants. These animal proteins include the following, and you can verify this on the CDC vaccine ingredient website yourself: monkey (kidney), cow (heart), calf (serum), chicken (embryo and egg), duck (egg), pig (blood), sheep (blood), dog (kidney), horse (blood), rabbit (brain), guinea pig, aborted baby fetus tissue, and of course, human albumin. All of this is mixed together in a filthy facility and inspected by the very people who run the only medical industry that can never be sued.

That’s why there’s a huge black market for human abortion organs and tissues. These biological warfare freaks are using human tissue to breed new diseases inside the vaccines (think chicken pox, Hepatitis-A, and Rubella jabs) from combinations of viruses, bacteria and deadly pathogens that now have gain of function capability, meaning diseases that once only spread from animal to animal now spread to humans and between humans. That, my friends, is what is meant by “dirty vaccines.”

Tune your internet frequency to ChemicalViolence.com for updates on how vaccines ARE the pandemic.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

ChemicalViolence.com

DrEddyMD.com

HealthWyze.org

CBSnews.com

CDC.gov/vaccines

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.