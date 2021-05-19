Coronavirus likely originated in a Chinese Lab… but the real villains are right here in America

Just last week, famed science reporter Nicholas Wade published an exhaustive, 11,000-word investigation into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus. Wade’s conclusion is unambiguous: The most compelling theory for the Covid-19 outbreak is that it inadvertently escaped from a Chinese lab conducting unsafe, experimental research.

Neither the natural emergence nor the lab escape hypothesis can yet be ruled out. There is still no direct evidence for either. So no definitive conclusion can be reached. That said, the available evidence leans more strongly in one direction than the other. … Proponents of lab escape can explain all the available facts about SARS2. … Proponents of natural emergence have a rather harder story to tell. [Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists]

So, sixteen months later than they should have, investigators are finally showing that the Chinese coronavirus almost certainly leaked from a poorly-run Chinese lab, rather than naturally emerging from the disease incubator that is the Chinese countryside.

Such revelations regarding the origins of Covid are explosive and important. It is our duty to get to the bottom of what really happened with Covid, and the disease’s true origin is of course an essential part of that story.

And yet, even as conservatives and patriots who had it right about the “China virus” all along bask in the rays of newfound vindication, we must be cautious not to lose sight of what is most crucial here.

As a psychological matter, and a matter of emphasis, the more focused and outraged we are about the origin of Covid, the more we will be inclined to believe that Covid itself, the disease, rather than American policy makers’ response to the disease, is the true crime.

In other words, if Covid really were the historically deadly plague the media has treated it as, and if this historically dangerous and deadly virus truly justified the unprecedented response of shutting down the economy and imposing previously unimaginable curtailments on the liberties of American citizens, then the origin of Covid would be the story and the outrage.

On the contrary, if Covid is a mildly deadly disease the average age of whose victims exceeds the average life expectancy, then the crime is our corrupt ruling class’ wholly unwarranted response to Covid.

This response includes gratuitous calls for social distancing, ridiculous mask mandates, new Orwellian threats like the prospect of vaccine passports, and, of course, lockdowns.

Lockdowns forced millions of Americans out of work. Lockdowns transformed tens of millions of Americans into neurotic wrecks afraid to go outside. Lockdowns stunted the growth of America’s children, who were otherwise at zero risk. Lockdowns gave wretched creatures like Gretchen Whitmer and Andrew Cuomo totalitarian power over people’s lives. Lockdowns enabled the total revision of America’s electoral procedures to create a new mail-in voting system that gave America the electoral integrity and transparency of a banana republic.

While the China virus may very well have originated from a Wuhan lab, no Chinese virologists put a syringe to American leaders’ neck and forced them to shut down church services on Palm Sunday.

Similarly, no Wuhan scientist or Chinese official picked up the phone and forced our leaders to do close down the gyms and arrest gym owners. America’s corrupt ruling class did it all by itself.

Ditto for forcing tiny young children to wear suffocating masks on airplanes.

We could keep your blood boiling for hours with example after example. The important thing to keep in mind is that irrespective of where Covid originated, the people responsible for the criminally Orwellian response to Covid are none other than the people who run America.

Any narrative that points fingers anywhere else than toward America’s corrupt, evil, dysfunctional, incompetent, and illegitimate ruling class is a counter-productive distraction at best.

In fact, much of the value of the Covid origin story is that it rightly delegitimizes many of the very same corrupt incompetent and possibly criminal figures pushing the disastrous response to Covid. This includes, of course, the media.

If the media is willing to lie to us about the origin of Covid, why wouldn’t they lie or present false information relating to lockdowns, masks, or even vaccines?

Turning back to Nicholas Wade’s article for a moment, we see that Wade doesn’t definitively solve the question of Covid-19’s origin. China is too secretive for that to be possible. But he does show just how devastating and lopsided the circumstantial evidence is in favor of the virus being leaked from a poorly-run lab. Among Wade’s key points:

The open letter in Lancet, an elite medical journal, denouncing all lab-origin theories was was organized and drafted by Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance of New York. Daszak’s organization funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and they could conceivably be culpable if their funding resulted in the outbreak. But this clear conflict of interest was not disclosed.

It is far easier to manipulate a coronavirus, and do so without leaving clear-cut evidence, than scientists claimed early in the outbreak.

No traces at all have been found of COVID-19 in the natural environment, even though the earlier SARS and MERS viruses were found in nature quite quickly, and even though an intensive search has tested more than 80,000 animals.

The virus possesses unusual mutations, like a furin cleavage site, which no similar viruses have.

Not only was the Wuhan Institute of Virology working on creating new coronaviruses, but it was specifically researching creating coronaviruses that were as infectious as possible.

China has every incentive to prove that the coronavirus origin is natural, but produced no such evidence when WHO investigators visited Beijing in February.

The National Institutes of Health in the United States directly funded research work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that may have led to the outbreak.

Wade’s article is one of the most important yet written on the Chinese coronavirus and its origins.

And yet, incredibly, when it first came out, Wade’s article had to be published on Medium, a blogging site. Only three days later was it published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. And even now, Wade’s work has almost exclusively drawn attention from right-leaning publications and programs: The New York Post, National Review, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and a handful of others.

The New York Times hasn’t mentioned Wade’s article, even though Wade was a Times science correspondent for thirty years. The Washington Post has ignored it. CNN is silent, and NBC News, and The Daily Beast, and so forth.

Of course, one year ago, these publications were the most aggressive in suppressing any debate or discussion about Covid-19’s origins.

Importantly, regime media publications are not still suppressing the idea of a lab-origin coronavirus. They have at least tolerated discussion of the matter since early this year.

Instead, they are simply broadly uninterested in the topic. Like a maximally efficient Ministry of Truth, the question that was once worth imposing nationwide tech censorship over in the name of combating “misinformation” is now a dull academic matter. In the words of Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith, “So what?”

What does this show? That for the press, all discussion of Covid-19 is fundamentally political in nature.

In the spring of 2020, it was useful to the Globalist American Empire to claim that Covid-19 was natural. Absolving China of blame allowed the press to claim that it was “racist” to blame the Chinese, allowing the media to push the lie that America is systemically racist and that the Trump administration was endangering Asians. Acknowledging that the virus came from a lab would have been a victory for President Trump and his efforts to decouple from China. Simply acknowledging the president was right would have increased his odds of reelection, and given him the power to further dismantle the Globalist American Empire in favor of a functioning America-first system. And, of course, claiming that the lab leak was “misinformation” served the eternally-useful role of justifying censorship online.

A year later, the incentives have changed. President Trump is gone, so there is no immediate threat to the American ruling class’ power in acknowledging Chinese misbehavior. Tech censorship has become firmly entrenched, and there are other excuses available to justify perpetuating it.

The revelation of the likely Chinese origins of Covid doesn’t just discredit the media, and by extension discredit the lockdowns the media has promoted from the beginning. The exposure of a Chinese lab leak also thoroughly discredits the American medical establishment — the very same medical establishment pushing draconian mask mandates and questionable vaccines.

From June 2014 to May 2019, Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance had a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, to do gain-of-function research with coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Whether or not SARS2 is the product of that research, it seems a questionable policy to farm out high-risk research to unsafe foreign labs using minimal safety precautions. And if the SARS2 virus did indeed escape from the Wuhan institute, then the NIH will find itself in the terrible position of having funded a disastrous experiment that led to death of more than 3 million worldwide, including more than half a million of its own citizens. [Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists] Senator Rand Paul, who has also done good work fighting lockdowns and exposing mask hysteria, confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci this week about his role in funding this catastrophically dangerous research.

Anything that discredits Fauci is a good thing. But it’s crucial to remember why discrediting him is so important. It’s not simply because he’s an embarrassing phony who has held his job about 30 years too long.

For a year, Fauci’s vacillating, irresponsible recommendations have taken on sinister cultic significance for nearly half the country. Fauci was the figurehead of nationwide Covid totalitarianism. Fauci terrorized the public about the dangers of celebrating Christmas and New Year’s. He’s talked about maintaining restrictions into 2022.

But Fauci’s worst offenses came at the beginning of coronavirus, when he hysterically warned of “serious consequences” if lockdowns weren’t continued indefinitely; this warning was of course completely forgotten when several states exited lockdowns and fared no worse than others.

If America had ignored Fauci and done nothing at all in response to coronavirus the whole country would look roughly like South Dakota right now, with a healthy economy, a contented population, and about the same death rate as every other state.

The chief crime of America’s establishment in the past year was the indefinite and useless coronavirus lockdowns. These lockdowns were not imposed by Beijing. They were imposed by lawmakers, supported by fear pornographers in the press.

The CNN staffer who was secretly recorded admitting the network used “propaganda” to help get Joe Biden elected president also said they played up the COVID-19 death toll for ratings — and that the order came down directly from top brass. Charlie Chester, a technical Director at the cable network, was filmed by Project Veritas during a series of fake Tinder dates as he explained how “Fear really drives numbers.” “COVID? Gangbusters with ratings,” Chester told the unidentified PV staffer. “Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side,” he continued, making reference to the coronavirus death tracker that would appear on the screen. “It would make our point better if [the COVID death toll] was higher.” [NY Post]

In a year of Covid fear porn, mask hysteria, and lockdown frenzies, the regime had no greater symbol than Dr. Fauci. Exposing him as a gross incompetent who may be directly responsible for Covid-19 itself is invaluable because it exposes how fraudulent expertise was used to justify the worst public policy blunder since the Second World War.

This is why the press now has every incentive to shift the coronavirus blame over to China. In 2020, they needed a blameless China so they could blame Trump. But in 2021, China is a shield to hide their own hideous failures.

In fact, in the months to come, look for the press to realize that shifting blame back to China can render them even more powerful.

There are worrying signs this could be happening. Lawmakers like Marco Rubio are babbling about military confrontation with China, even when America’s military is increasingly controlled by zealots who are burdening it with woke extremists while sapping its power to win wars. American nationalists are in danger of being suckered into a scheme that will empower the very national security apparatus that has just targeted them as white supremacist domestic terrorists.

Consider this recent open letter signed by more than 100 retired military leaders.

China is the greatest external threat to America. Establishing cooperative relations with the Chinese Communist Party emboldens them to continue progress toward world domination, militarily, economically, politically and technologically. We must impose more sanctions and restrictions to impede their world domination goal and protect America’s interests.

The letter is correct that China is the greatest external threat to America. But China is certainly not the greatest threat to America overall. The greatest threat to this country by far is its current ruling class.

As Revolver wrote earlier this year, America isn’t failing against China because of special perfidy by Beijing, but because it is cursed with a ruling class that is actively betraying the country.

[O]n just about every issue that has mattered over the past several decades, the American ruling class has been stupid, corrupt, dysfunctional, and parasitic. If China disappeared, they would simply be selling the country out to India, or Saudi Arabia, or Vietnam, or some other rising country (and in fact, they are doing this already, just to a lesser extent). Our ruling class has failed us on China because they have failed us on everything. It follows that there will be no sound China policy that benefits actual Americans until there is a legitimate ruling class in the United States. For this reason, emphasizing the wickedness and danger of China will be less effective than emphasizing the utter failure and illegitimacy of the American ruling class. The coronavirus is a perfect example. Perhaps China is at fault in many ways for the virus. But even assuming the virus was concocted in a Chinese lab at the direction of President Xi himself, we must remember that the Chinese didn’t force our media to lie about it and exaggerate its danger, nor did they force our American tech companies to censor all information and analysis of Covid not approved by our ruling class. The Chinese did not force the devastating and unnecessary lockdowns that have destroyed family wealth, shattered lives and dreams, and ruined New York, once one of the greatest cities in the world. Our own leaders did that to aggrandize and empower themselves, and no matter how defiantly we use the term “China virus” we should never forget that. Perhaps we would be better served to call it the “Bezos virus.” Unfortunately, many of Trump’s would be imitators (such as [Secretary Mike] Pompeo) have not followed the President’s wise approach in framing the China problem principally in terms of the failure of our own ruling class. [Revolver]

In 2020, suppressing the truth of China’s behavior allowed the Globalist American Empire to shift the blame onto President Trump. In 2021, letting the truth come out (gradually) will redirect the public’s anger away from who really deserves blame for wrecking the country for the past year.

This diversion of blame should not be allowed to happen. It isn’t China that wrecked America in the past year. It’s our own corrupt leaders, who deserve to pay the political (and perhaps criminal) price for what they did.

It matters where the Chinese coronavirus came from. And it matters that China is an increasingly formidable rival to the U.S., economically, politically, and militarily. But what matters most of all is exposing and confronting the ruling class of America who used the coronavirus to lie to the people, hoard power for themselves, and loot the country they were supposed to serve.

