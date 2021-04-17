Dr. Sanjay Gupta now embraces the coronavirus lab origin theory – will CNN fire him now?

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta is now embracing the coronavirus lab origin theory. In a recent interview, Gupta supported Dr. Robert Redfield’s analysis, which postulates that SARS-CoV-2 likely originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This is the controversial Chinese lab where coronavirus gain-of-function research was being conducted in order to develop new vaccines.

After Dr. Redfield and Dr. Gupta spoke openly about the lab origin, White House Coronavirus Task Force head, Dr. Anthony Fauci, rushed in to do damage control. In the White House press briefing, Fauci asserted that “most scientists believe Covid-19 didn’t come from a lab.”

Coronavirus lab origin theory hastily and suspiciously ruled out early on in the Covid-19 scandal

In the beginning of the Covid-19 scandal, CNN, MSNBC, Big Tech censors, Dr. Fauci, and the heads of nearly every US regulatory agency were quick to rule out the coronavirus lab origin theory. Even though the first outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 was reported in Wuhan, China, (not far from the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology) Chinese and U.S. experts were quick to cover up any evidence of the lab origin. Even though the Wuhan Institute of Virology specialized in gain-of-function coronavirus research that exploits receptors on human lung cells, U.S. experts were quick to rule out the Wuhan lab as a potential cause of the outbreaks and all the severe illness that resulted.

This kind of controversial, unethical research was banned in the U.S. six years prior, but was later off-shored to Wuhan through the National Institutes of Health and the Eco Health Alliance, through grants approved by Dr. Fauci himself, who was the point man for the coronavirus gain of function research. The intention of this gain-of-function research was to develop vaccines to counter future outbreaks. All truth be told, the origins of the Covid-19 scandal and all the associated suffering and death ultimately stem from unethical vaccine research and virus engineering. How can someone with such close ties to coronavirus gain of function research be so quick to rule out the research as the cause of this worldwide scandal? (And doesn’t that reek of conflict of interest?)

CNN medical correspondent joins Dr. Robert Redfield in support of the lab origin theory

As the Covid bio-terrorism trail is uncovered, more voices will inevitably come clean about the very real potential of the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, is finally breaking with the propaganda network and backing the coronavirus lab origin theory. He joins Dr. Robert Redfield, who also sees evidence that the gain of function research on bat coronaviruses is likely the origin of Covid-19, not some natural virus.

In a March 26 interview, Redfield said, “I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human. Normally, when a pathogen goes from a zoonot to human, it takes a while for it to figure out how to become more & more efficient in human-to-human transmission.”

Gupta, who could very well lose his position at CNN now, is backing Redfield’s assertion: “He’s an experienced virologist. He was also head of the CDC at the time this was happening, which means that in addition to everything that we know, he had access to raw data and raw intelligence that was coming out of China,” Gupta said.

“My point is that it’s a much more informed sort of thing for him to be saying than for anybody who may have expertise in virology, because he has a lot more knowledge and information that he has that maybe he can’t share, but is informing his opinion.”

“I was not as shocked by what he said as the fact that he said it,” Gupta added. “There’s reason to suspect that this is the origin of the virus.”

