Dr. Sanjay Gupta now embraces the coronavirus lab origin theory – will CNN fire him now?

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta is now embracing the coronavirus lab origin theory. In a recent interview, Gupta supported Dr. Robert Redfield’s analysis, which postulates that SARS-CoV-2 likely originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This is the controversial Chinese lab where coronavirus gain-of-function research was being conducted in order to develop new vaccines.

After Dr. Redfield and Dr. Gupta spoke openly about the lab origin, White House Coronavirus Task Force head, Dr. Anthony Fauci, rushed in to do damage control. In the White House press briefing, Fauci asserted that “most scientists believe Covid-19 didn’t come from a lab.”

Coronavirus lab origin theory hastily and suspiciously ruled out early on in the Covid-19 scandal

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseIn the beginning of the Covid-19 scandal, CNN, MSNBC, Big Tech censors, Dr. Fauci, and the heads of nearly every US regulatory agency were quick to rule out the coronavirus lab origin theory. Even though the first outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 was reported in Wuhan, China, (not far from the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology) Chinese and U.S. experts were quick to cover up any evidence of the lab origin. Even though the Wuhan Institute of Virology specialized in gain-of-function coronavirus research that exploits receptors on human lung cells, U.S. experts were quick to rule out the Wuhan lab as a potential cause of the outbreaks and all the severe illness that resulted.

This kind of controversial, unethical research was banned in the U.S. six years prior, but was later off-shored to Wuhan through the National Institutes of Health and the Eco Health Alliance, through grants approved by Dr. Fauci himself, who was the point man for the coronavirus gain of function research. The intention of this gain-of-function research was to develop vaccines to counter future outbreaks. All truth be told, the origins of the Covid-19 scandal and all the associated suffering and death ultimately stem from unethical vaccine research and virus engineering. How can someone with such close ties to coronavirus gain of function research be so quick to rule out the research as the cause of this worldwide scandal? (And doesn’t that reek of conflict of interest?)

CNN medical correspondent joins Dr. Robert Redfield in support of the lab origin theory

As the Covid bio-terrorism trail is uncovered, more voices will inevitably come clean about the very real potential of the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, is finally breaking with the propaganda network and backing the coronavirus lab origin theory. He joins Dr. Robert Redfield, who also sees evidence that the gain of function research on bat coronaviruses is likely the origin of Covid-19, not some natural virus.

In a March 26 interview, Redfield said, “I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human. Normally, when a pathogen goes from a zoonot to human, it takes a while for it to figure out how to become more & more efficient in human-to-human transmission.”

Gupta, who could very well lose his position at CNN now, is backing Redfield’s assertion: “He’s an experienced virologist. He was also head of the CDC at the time this was happening, which means that in addition to everything that we know, he had access to raw data and raw intelligence that was coming out of China,” Gupta said.

“My point is that it’s a much more informed sort of thing for him to be saying than for anybody who may have expertise in virology, because he has a lot more knowledge and information that he has that maybe he can’t share, but is informing his opinion.”

“I was not as shocked by what he said as the fact that he said it,” Gupta added. “There’s reason to suspect that this is the origin of the virus.”

Read more about the origins of SARS-CoV-2 at Bioterrorism.News.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.