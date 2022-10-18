French general says unvaccinated citizens are “superheroes” who “embody the best of humanity”

General Christian Blanchon of France has written a powerful letter in which he praises the unvaccinated for going against the tide by preserving their God-given immunity.

People who refused to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are “superheroes,” he says, for refusing to cave to the demands of the Big Pharma-allied globalists who are trying every trick in the book to convince everyone to comply.

Unlike French Pres. Emmanuel Macron, who proudly persecuted the unvaccinated in his country for refusing to permanently damage their DNA with the gene-editing experiment, Gen. Blanchon believes that those who followed Nancy Reagan’s just say no advice by resisting the drug shots “embody the best of humanity.”

“Even if I were fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for standing up to the greatest pressure I have ever seen, including from spouses, parents, children, friends, colleagues, and doctors,” he wrote, adding that the unvaccinated are people of “personality” and “courage.”

Instead of following the herd straight off the cliff, the unvaccinated used critical thinking, leading them to the conclusion that experimental drugs from Big Pharma probably are not a good bet, especially for an alleged virus that has never even been isolated.

“They are of a particular kind,” Gen. Blanchon says about the unvaccinated, adding that “these are the soldiers that any army of light wishes to have in its ranks.”

“They are beings above the average of their societies; they are the essence of the peoples who have built all cultures and conquered horizons. They are there, by your side, they seem normal, but they are superheroes.”

Those who resisted covid jabs are “the chosen ones of the invisible ark”

It takes a certain kind of conviction and persistence to stand strong in the face of this relentless jab assault – especially when one’s job or family is on the line. People who quit a pressuring job and trusted God for provision instead deserve to be commended.

According to Gen. Blanchon, these folks along with everyone else who resisted “did what others could not do,” further describing them as “the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination, and social exclusion.”

“And they did it because they thought they were alone and believed they were alone,” he further writes.

Some unvaccinated people were even excluded from their family’s Thanksgiving and Christmas table. They suffered “immeasurable discrimination, denunciations, betrayals, and humiliation … but they continued,” Gen. Blanchon says.

It is now clear as day who has beliefs they truly stand by and who simply obeys whatever the government and big corporations tell them to do – even when the orders are unlawful, make no scientific sense, and put one’s health and life at risk.

By choosing not to get jabbed along with the rest of the herd, the unvaccinated “purebloods” represent “the chosen ones of the invisible ark, the only ones who managed to resist when everything fell apart.”

“You’ve passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest marines, commandos, green berets, astronauts, and geniuses couldn’t pass,” Gen. Blanchon glowed towards the conclusion of his letter.

“You are made of the stuff of the greatest that ever lived, those heroes born among ordinary men who shine in the dark.”

To all of our readers out there who just said no to experimental drugs from Big Pharma: keep standing strong.

“The vaccine was an IQ test,” suggested a commenter, adding to Gen. Blanchon’s sentiments.

“You can never truly know the caliber of a man until his resilience is put to the test,” wrote another.

To learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Chinese Virus injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

