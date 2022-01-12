Macron says unvaccinated French citizens are no longer welcome in country – but unvaccinated Muslims can march right in

French President Emmanuel Macron is proud of the fact that he is “pissing them off,” referring to the unvaccinated in his country who are being persecuted by the state for relying on their own God-given immunity to stay healthy.

In a recent interview with Le Parisien, Macron admitted that his extreme fascism with regard to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is tearing France to shreds, and that he is extremely happy to continue doing it.

“The unvaxxed, I really feel like pissing them off,” Macron stated. “And so we’re going to keep on doing that, to the very end. That’s the strategy.”

In other words, Macron’s personal goal in all this is to make unvaccinated French people’s lives a living hell whenever and wherever possible.

“When my liberty becomes a threat to the liberty of others, I become an irresponsible individual,” he added. “An irresponsible individual is no longer a citizen.”

What Macron means by this, of course, is that all French people who still value their civil liberties are now a threat to his plandemic agenda. These same people, in Macron’s eyes, are no longer even worthy of being called citizens of France.

“They are undermining what constitutes the solidity of a nation,” Macron added about the “anti-vaxxers” he simply cannot stand, whom he says have an “immense moral fault.”

Remember in 2020 when Macron promised that covid jabs would never be mandatory?

Keep in mind that this is the same Macron who gets a thrill out of opening up the borders of France to an endless stream of “migrants,” who as far as we can tell are not being subjected to the same vaccination requirements as actual French citizens.

As of this writing, as many as six million French people 12 years of age and older remain unvaccinated. This is upsetting to Macron, who says these people are no longer valid citizens with legal and constitutional rights.

“When you’re no longer a citizen, what are you?” asked a commentator on the otherwise heavily pro-Macron new station BFMTV. “Are you a sub-citizen, a fallen citizen, a nobody?”

This same commentator pointed out that on Dec. 27, 2020, Macron promised French citizens that Fauci Flu shots would never, “and I repeat it,” he emphasized at the time, “be mandatory.”

“Let’s trust our researchers and doctors,” Macron added in that same earlier speech. “We are the land of the Enlightenment and of Pasteur. Reason and science must guide us.”

Ivan Rioufol, one of the top columnists at Le Figaro, tweeted the following in opposition to Macron’s latest fascist statements against the unvaccinated citizens of France.

“Under the Terreur (1793), the Law of Suspects required good citizens to have a ‘certificate of civism.’ The #VaccinePass that #Macron wants to impose is in keeping with that discriminatory logic. For him, an #unvaccinated ‘is no longer a citizen.’ An arsonist is in the Elysée.’”

Rioufol also added the hashtag “MacronDestitution” and “impeach Macron” at the end of his tweet.

It turns out that based on Macron’s definition of “unvaccinated,” many French people who took the first two mRNA (messenger RNA) injections but stopped there might also be considered non-citizens.

“In order to obtain the ‘vaccine pass’ currently under debate at the National Assembly, ‘full vaccination’ is required,” reports LifeSiteNews.

“This means having the original doses plus as many booster shots as the government deems necessary within a time lapse that is also determined by the authorities.”

It is expected that very soon this pass will be required in order for the French to eat at restaurants and cafés, as well as to go to the movies or sporting events.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

