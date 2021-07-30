Vaccine passports just became a reality in France

The French parliament has approved a “vaccine passport” scheme that will require citizens to procure proof of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection whenever they travel domestically or eat out at a restaurant.

All health care workers in France will also have to get a jab, and prove that they did, in order to keep their jobs as the Chinese Virus “Mark of the Beast” takes shape in Western Europe – and eventually throughout the rest of the world.

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.French President Emmanuel Macron expressed excitement about the scheme, calling it a necessity in order to protect the vulnerable, supposedly, and keep hospitalizations to a minimum.

Macron had earlier in the month indicated that he would like for Fauci Flu shots to become a requirement in order to live. If he gets his way, the French will not be allowed to buy, sell, or do anything without first getting a Trump Vaccine.

By Sept. 15, all French health care workers will need to get the shot and show it to their employers, or else risk suspension. All French citizens will also need to get their “health pass” by that date in order to enter all restaurants, trains, airplanes, and some public venues.

The new rules will apply to all adults at first, and by Sept. 30 will also apply to everyone 12 years of age and older. To get the “health pass,” the French will need to show proof of “full” vaccination, present a recent “negative” test, or prove that they recently recovered from the Wuhan Flu.

The French government says it will accept either paper or digital documents showing proof of injection. It is also working on a new government decree for how to handle vaccination documents presented by visitors from other countries.

French citizens take to the streets in protest of Macron’s “Mark of the Beast”

The new legislation was reportedly unveiled just six days prior to it becoming law, with lawmakers working day and night to get it passed and implement at “warp speed.” Depending on how the media is talking about the virus at any given time, it will remain in effect through at least Nov. 30.

Macron, meanwhile, is pleading with the French to roll up their sleeves and get shot in order to fight the “delta variant,” which the latest science shows is being spread by the “vaccines.”

“What is your freedom worth if you say to me, ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother, or myself?” Macron is quoted as saying, reading from the same script as many other politicians.

Macron’s edict prompted tens of thousands of French people to take to the streets in protest, where they were heard shouting things like “liberty!” Macron responded by stating that these individuals are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner,” but that they are not allowed to do anything that might disrupt his injection scheme.

Macron further expressed criticism towards people who are against Trump Vaccines, calling them “irrational” and “sometimes cynical.” He further called any attempts at thwarting mass vaccination a “manipulative mobilization” that must be stopped because it threatens efforts to “flatten the curve.”

“Make no mistake: this is a war between the totalitarian globalists and freedom-loving citizens,” wrote one commenter at ABC News. “Macron needs to shut the heck up and go home to his grandmother, err, I mean his wife.”

“Cases are on the rise due to people getting the shot,” wrote another, getting right to the point. “Easy answer.”

The latest news about the worldwide push for everyone to get a Fauci Flu shot can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Archive.ph

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.