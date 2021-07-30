The French parliament has approved a “vaccine passport” scheme that will require citizens to procure proof of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection whenever they travel domestically or eat out at a restaurant.

All health care workers in France will also have to get a jab, and prove that they did, in order to keep their jobs as the Chinese Virus “Mark of the Beast” takes shape in Western Europe – and eventually throughout the rest of the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed excitement about the scheme, calling it a necessity in order to protect the vulnerable, supposedly, and keep hospitalizations to a minimum.

Macron had earlier in the month indicated that he would like for Fauci Flu shots to become a requirement in order to live. If he gets his way, the French will not be allowed to buy, sell, or do anything without first getting a Trump Vaccine.

By Sept. 15, all French health care workers will need to get the shot and show it to their employers, or else risk suspension. All French citizens will also need to get their “health pass” by that date in order to enter all restaurants, trains, airplanes, and some public venues.

The new rules will apply to all adults at first, and by Sept. 30 will also apply to everyone 12 years of age and older. To get the “health pass,” the French will need to show proof of “full” vaccination, present a recent “negative” test, or prove that they recently recovered from the Wuhan Flu.

The French government says it will accept either paper or digital documents showing proof of injection. It is also working on a new government decree for how to handle vaccination documents presented by visitors from other countries.

French citizens take to the streets in protest of Macron’s “Mark of the Beast”

The new legislation was reportedly unveiled just six days prior to it becoming law, with lawmakers working day and night to get it passed and implement at “warp speed.” Depending on how the media is talking about the virus at any given time, it will remain in effect through at least Nov. 30.

Macron, meanwhile, is pleading with the French to roll up their sleeves and get shot in order to fight the “delta variant,” which the latest science shows is being spread by the “vaccines.”

“What is your freedom worth if you say to me, ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother, or myself?” Macron is quoted as saying, reading from the same script as many other politicians.

Macron’s edict prompted tens of thousands of French people to take to the streets in protest, where they were heard shouting things like “liberty!” Macron responded by stating that these individuals are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner,” but that they are not allowed to do anything that might disrupt his injection scheme.

Macron further expressed criticism towards people who are against Trump Vaccines, calling them “irrational” and “sometimes cynical.” He further called any attempts at thwarting mass vaccination a “manipulative mobilization” that must be stopped because it threatens efforts to “flatten the curve.”

“Make no mistake: this is a war between the totalitarian globalists and freedom-loving citizens,” wrote one commenter at ABC News. “Macron needs to shut the heck up and go home to his grandmother, err, I mean his wife.”

“Cases are on the rise due to people getting the shot,” wrote another, getting right to the point. “Easy answer.”

The latest news about the worldwide push for everyone to get a Fauci Flu shot can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

