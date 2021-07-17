Macron says French citizens who want to shop, dine, travel or worship must get vaccinated for covid

In order for citizens of France to enter the “new normal,” they must get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), insists French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a recent announcement, Macron outlined his plan for the new world order in France, which will require that all residents receive an injection for the Fauci Flu in order to shop, drink at bars, dine at restaurants, travel, or worship.

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.Pretty much no part of French life will be accessible to anyone who has not received this “mark of the beast,” proof of which will have to be shown before a person is allowed inside a grocery store or aboard an airplane.

French citizens will need to show a “sanitary pass,” which shows that their bodies are “clean” thanks to the “vaccine,” in order to gain entry into virtually anywhere outside of their own homes, including their workplaces.

“Basically, it’s going to be in all kinds of social activities, be it going to the movie theater, a theater, a restaurant, a bar, a concert hall, and all the rest,” explained Marc Perelman, France 24‘s French Politics Editor, during a recent television segment on Macron’s announcement.

“And the employees of those places will also need to get this sanitary pass,” Perelman added, revealing that Macron wants to shift the burden onto the unvaccinated as a form of punishment for their non-compliance with his directive.

Is the Biden regime conspiring with Macron to attempt similar mandates in the U.S.?

There is some speculation that perhaps China Joe will attempt something similar here in the United States, though that will immediately activate the right of Americans under the Second Amendment to protect themselves from their enemies, both foreign and domestic.

The Charles Rivkin Project says that the U.S. State Department is conspiring with the French government on “cultural and social issues” as they relate to orders coming down from the government.

It is believed that closed-door meetings are taking place to discuss strategies for implementing a mandatory injection system else, and that France is the testing ground for this mass genocide endeavor.

“Despite the wide social differences, at their core French nationalists are close in ideological alignment to Americans,” reports The Conservative Treehouse. “France is one of the few states left in Western Europe with the remnant of a national consciousness.”

“Keep a close eye on this … it would not surprise me to see the U.S. government watching the French public reaction to gauge whether they too can begin a similar dictate.”

They can try, but the response will not be pretty. There is a reason why America’s founding fathers enshrined the right to bear arms within our Constitution, and it was precisely for such a time as this if necessary to thwart an attempt by rogue politicians to forcibly penetrate people’s bodies against their will.

There is zero evidence to suggest that Chinese Virus jabs do anything other than kill people, and yet government overlords feel as though they are entitled to dictate that everyone take them or else be restricted from participating in society.

“I realize they’ve been pushing, and pushing, and pushing us into a hot civil war – that is their goal,” wrote one commenter at The Conservative Treehouse. “They are hoping to light the match, and they keep trying, and we keep holding our tempers.”

“I refuse to give in to this warmongering regime. I will stand my ground. God help them. Please believe this in the core of your souls. There are more of us than them. They aren’t going to win this. God is on our side. Walk in confidence, not fear. We are not slaves. We are free people – walk in that.”

Forcing people to get injected with a foreign substance against their will is a form of medical rape. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheConservativeTreehouse.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.