NYU “ethicist” wants all unvaccinated to be penalized by insurance companies even though the fully vaccinated are the ones flooding hospitals with illness

Even though fully vaccinated people are the ones getting sick and dying in droves, Caplan personally feels as though the unvaccinated are responsible for the health woes of society right now, and he wants them to suffer for it.

“By and large, if you’re vaccinated and boosted, even if you get infected, you’re going to be fine,” Caplan, who heads up the medical ethics division at NUY’s Grossman School of Medicine, insists.

“You’re going to be fine here. It’s the unvaccinated who are going to be hurt, so why should anyone who is boosted bother at this point to do anything that makes the unvaccinated more safe?”

On top of having to pay more for insurance, the unvaccinated should also be ostracized and mistreated by the rest of society, in Caplan’s view.

“I’ll condemn them,” he told CNN‘s John Berman in a recent interview. “I’ll shame them. I’ll blame them.”

“We can penalize them more, say you will have to pay more on your hospital bill. You can’t get life insurance, disability insurance at affordable rates if you aren’t vaccinated.”

Branch Covidians are dangerous and must be resisted

Caplan is also upset that some people are choosing not to wear a mask at all times, or to attend “crowded indoor events.” In his opinion, only unvaccinated people are doing these things.

Because of his personal feelings on the matter, Caplan is publicly suggesting, for at least the second time now, that those who disagree with him about any of this be penalized and punished for it.

Back in August, Caplan was joined fellow “ethicist” Sarah Hull in calling for cities across the country to implement “vaccine passport” systems to discriminate against the unvaccinated by prohibiting them from entering buildings.

Since that time, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago have all done just that by requiring people as young as five years old to show proof of injection before being allowed to eat at a restaurant, work out at a health club, or see a movie.

This papers, please system is somehow ethical, according to Caplan and Hull, both of whom believe that people should be forced to get medically raped against their will in order to continue participating in society.

Neither of these two believe that it “makes sense to conflate the concept of individual rights, which inform our liberties, with that of privileges, which are predicated on each of us upholding certain responsibilities.”

In their minds, one such “responsibility” is to permanently damage one’s DNA and immune system in order to please members of the Branch Covidian religion, to which both of these two belong.

“The concept of requiring COVID-19 vaccination to access privileges involving social gathering similarly protects public health and prevents reckless individuals from harming others, particularly those who cannot receive vaccines due to age or underlying illness or those who are unable to respond to them due to immunodeficiency,” the duo claims.

Back in August, Caplan further alleged that a “successful” covid injection campaign that results in everyone getting jabbed “will liberate us – as individuals and as a collective – from the callous grip of a pandemic that just won’t seem to end.”

In other words, forced conversion to the religion of Branch Covidianism is the only way for people like Caplan and Hull to feel satisfied that “success” has been achieved.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

