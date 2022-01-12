Canada set to announce COVID-19 vaccine MANDATES as Western government become more authoritarian

It’s become clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are doing next to nothing to stop the spread of the virus, but that isn’t stopping Canada from tripling down on them in an authoritarian fashion.
Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has told the country to expect vaccine mandates in the coming days, even though the now-spreading omicron variant is less potent than most flu viruses.
“I personally think we will get there at some point. I see it coming personally. Not now. I don’t think we are there yet. But I think discussions need to be had about mandatory vaccinations because we have to get rid of Covid 19,” Duclos said in an interview published in recent days, according to Infowars.
“Our people are tired and the only way as we know through COVID–19, be it this variant or any future variant, is through vaccination,” he claimed, falsely.
This contradicts Fiji Public Health Professor Michael Baker, who told the world in Octoberthat “you can’t vaccinate your way out of an epidemic that is this intense.”
For his part, Duclos said that any mandate would be left up to Canada’s individual provinces.
“Provinces and territories will continue to take decisions that are within their jurisdiction. As a government, we will continue to do everything we can within our federal authority to keep Canadians safe,” he said.
His remarks and prediction of mandates were blasted on social media.
Meanwhile, the Canadian federal government continues to resist pressure to lift its requirement that truckers coming into the country be vaccinated, which is only worsening Canada’s supply chain crisis, according to Reuters:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.
Canada will require all truckers entering from the United States to show proof of vaccination starting on Saturday as part of its fight against COVID-19.
That could force some 16,000, or 10%, of cross-border drivers off the roads, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates. The government estimates 5% of drivers will be impacted, according to a government source.
During the pandemic, Canada allowed trucks to cross freely, even as the border was essentially closed, because the government did not want to come under assault for allowing Canadians to starve to death. Truckers were considered “essential.” Now, not so much.
This pandemic will eventually test just how strong — or weak — Western democratic governments really are.
JD Heyes
Sources include:
OANN.com
Infowars.com
