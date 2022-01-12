AOC tests positive for covid despite being vaccinated and boosted

Despite getting jabbed at least three times for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for the Fauci Flu, proving that the injections do not work.

AOC was spotted partying in Miami less than one week prior. Because she was partying without a mask, which is the norm in Florida, the media blamed this for her positive test result.

The only problem is that AOC should have been protected from the WuFlu regardless of whether or not she was wearing a face covering. The jabs save lives, right?

AOC also developed symptoms and is now said to be recovering at home. Her office issued a statement indicating that she got boosted in the fall and still “encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

Unlike New York where she is from, Florida is wide open as normal. Florida also has way fewer cases of the Fauci Flu compared to New York, California and other states where mask and vaccine mandates are prevalent.

AOC’s hypocrisy exemplifies how politicians command obedience to rules they don’t even follow themselves

Former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes tweeted a photo of AOC and her boyfriend enjoying drinks at a Miami café with not a mask in sight.

“If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL,” he wrote.

AOC responded in her usual childish manner, accusing Republicans of wanting to date her but not being able to, which in her mind is why they are tweeting her hypocrisy for the world to see.

Many responded in kind, suggesting that the only thing that wants to date AOC right now is covid.

“Put her on a ventilator just to be sure she gets over covid,” joked one commenter at Zero Hedge.

“She just needs more boosters,” wrote another.

As you may recall, California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a much worse thing last fall when he was caught attending a large mask-free birthday party at the French Laundry in California.

At the time, California was locked down and masked, but Newsom decided to break his own rules and party it up at a fancy restaurant.

At least AOC took her fun to Florida, where things are largely back to normal thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to keep the Sunshine State fascism-free.

“She never got the jab to begin with,” suggested another commenter about how AOC may not have gotten injected since “Congress critters are exempt.”

“However, I am sure she will get hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin,” this same person added. “Congress critters have special privileges.”

Another person wrote at-length about how the whole thing is a farce, from the day-to-day “news” about covid numbers and percentages to these politicians supposedly testing positive.

The narrative is “always mutating and always bad for the viewer / listener,” this person further explained.

“What is not a farce is the unprecedented erosion of freedom. Society is imploding with the permanent and expanding loss of all kind of acquired rights,” he added.

“The citizenry is divided, demoralised and pauperised, and democracy will not recover. Actual debate is dead. Rational thinking is dead. This will not be discussed out. A fight will be needed to keep your freedoms. Start now as we’re already past the point of no return.”

To this, another commenter responded that he will never be convinced that anyone in the “swamp” actually got the real injections that everyone else is getting. Since there is no way to know what the vials given to the privileged actually contain, this person could be right.

The latest Fauci Flu news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 







