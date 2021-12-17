MASKS DON’T WORK: California seeing 4X more daily covid cases than Florida

Despite all of its remaining mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, California is seeing four times the number of new daily infections than Florida, which is mostly open and restriction-free.

According to The New York Times, California is showing a daily average of 6,353 new “covid” cases. This translates to 16 cases per 100,000 people, or a 61 percent case increase over the past two weeks.

Florida, comparatively, is seeing a daily case average of only 1,506, or seven per every 100,000 people. This represents a 20 percent decrease over the past 14 days.

A similar downtrend was seen in Florida back in late summer when new cases of the Chinese Virus plummeted throughout the Sunshine State by a whopping 88 percent.

While much of California no longer has a mask mandate in place, some areas still do, as do public schools. Florida, conversely, does not have these mandates, save for a few areas that are rebelling against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders.

“According to the state’s website, individuals are required to wear a mask on public transit, healthcare settings, adult and senior care facilities, schools, correctional facilities and detention centers, and homeless and emergency shelters,” reported Breitbart News about California’s restrictions.

“Masks are ‘required’ for unvaccinated people and ‘recommended’ for everyone in indoor places including retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, and state and local government offices “that serve the public.’”

Freedom and good health go hand in hand

As for Florida, there has never been a statewide mask mandate, even at the “peak” of the plandemic. Everything that was mandated was done so locally, and DeSantis has fought against that at every turn.

At an August press conference in The Villages, DeSantis reiterated his position that masks “should not be mandated.”

“No government entity should force you to do that. That is your choice. If that’s something you believe provides you protection, no one is going to say anything to you. But that should not, absolutely not be mandated,” he stated at the time.

“I will say that from a scientific perspective, you have, even some of these experts now are acknowledging, with an aerosolized virus, a piece of cloth is not going to stop the aerosols.”

At this point, the science could not be clearer: Masks do not work, and neither do mandates that force people to do things that they do not want to do, and that are unnatural.

Blocking one’s breathing passages with cloth and plastic is not good for health. It prevents the free exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2) and has been shown to cause a host of health problems.

If California would figure this out and adopt policies that embrace freedom rather than tyranny, then the state’s caseload would likely plummet just like it now is in Florida. Until that time, hospitals in the Golden State will continue to be flooded with patients that wore their masks religiously but still “caught” Chinese Germs.

“Where’s Gavin Newsom?” asked one Breitbart commenter. “He hasn’t been seen for almost two weeks since taking his booster.”

“Not too bad considering Florida has the most over 65-year-olds and didn’t lock down or mandate masks and vaccines, which have caused deep economic problems and large morbidity and mortality due to non-covid causes,” wrote another.

“I don’t have the data but I’m willing to bet California has a lot more deaths than Florida in total if you add in the deaths from covid protocols / mandates / lockdowns etc. due to suicides, overdoses, vaccine-related and health treatments put off or delayed.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus plandemic circus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

