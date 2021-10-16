Florida COVID cases have plunged 88% in the past six weeks with NO MANDATES

Barely anyone is getting sick in Florida anymore now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mandates and returned the state back to normal.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the number of new daily cases of the Chinese Virus has plummeted to a three-month low as the state approaches pre-covid levels of illness.

Over the past six weeks, new cases of the Fauci Flu have dropped a whopping 88 percent, and that is without any mask mandates, vaccines mandates, social distancing requirements or other tyranny.

At the current time, Florida ranks 48th out of the 50 states in terms of Chinese Virus cases, making it one of the healthiest states in the country right now by a long shot.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida’s seven-day case average dropped below 3,000 for the first time since July 7. The new seven-day average across the state is 2,870 cases.

The mainstream media is not sure how to handle this massive drop in cases since it does not fit the narrative that masks and vaccines are saving lives. To the contrary, states like Vermont that are almost entirely vaccinated are seeing a huge surge in hospitalizations and deaths.

Things are moving in the wrong direction in the compliant states, in other words, while states like Florida and Texas that are fully open are seeing new cases and hospitalizations drop towards zero.

Covid deaths have nearly reached zero in Florida

Even better in Florida is the plunging death count. According to data published by the Orlando Sentinel, the seven-day average by date of death in Florida is almost zero – the lowest it has been since the start of the plandemic.

Keep in mind that even these few deaths being reported are classified as “covid-related” deaths, meaning someone died with covid, supposedly, and not necessarily from covid.

The system has been playing games with the data like this from the very start, not to mention the fiasco with all the fake PCR tests that have been generating false “positives” to help pad the numbers.

South Florida is seeing the most improvements, with Palm Beach County seeing a 28 percent drop in cases and a 14 percent drop in deaths. Nearby Broward County also saw a 28 percent drop in cases, along with a 23 percent drop in deaths.

Miami-Dade County saw a 26 percent drop in cases and a 36 percent drop in deaths, while Orange County saw a 31 percent drop in cases and for some reason a 49 percent increase in deaths, or so they say.

A heatmap published by the Orlando Sentinel shows that many southern states are doing quite well in terms of cases and deaths, probably because they are warmer and have more sunlight as the winter months approach. Conversely, many northern states are not doing so well as they get colder and the sunlight wanes.

Exposure to natural sunlight causes the body to produce vitamin D, which is critical for maintaining strong immunity. Those with vitamin D deficiency are more prone to developing chronic illness, including a possible covid infection.

The latest figures suggest that 58.4 percent of Florida’s population is now “fully vaccinated.” The most vaccinated areas are in South Florida, while northern Florida is more “hesitant.”

“The vaccine IS the pathogen,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “The virus is a pretext to inoculate you with the pathogen, the spike protein generator.”

“Now introduce ivermectin and keep Covid-19 and Delta close to zero,” wrote another about what Florida should do next.

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus, visit Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

