Fauci orders Americans to comply with YEARLY boosters… which will no doubt soon become MONTHLY spike protein injections

After recently suggesting that the “fully vaccinated” classification could soon require three injections instead of just two, Fauci is once again upping the ante to yearly injections that we expect will eventually turn into monthly injections.

“Should we be expecting yearly boosters?” asked ABC‘s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

“If it becomes necessary to get yet another booster, then we’ll just have to deal with it when that occurs,” Fauci responded, the insinuation being that it is coming.

Fauci added that it is “tough to tell” at the current moment, but knowing how Fauci operates he will change his mind in a few days and start recommending daily boosters in order to fight the “Omicron” (Moronic) variant.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is loving all this booster rhetoric, by the way. Fauci is doing Bourla a huge favor by paving the way for endless injections, each of which adds more profits to Bourla’s bank account and stock holdings.

Bourla of course insists that a third booster dose is “highly effective” at fighting Moronic, and he is now eagerly adopting the notion from Fauci that a fourth one will be even more highly effective (at least in terms of making him richer).

“When we see real-world data, will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long,” Bourla told CNBC‘s “Squawk Box.”

Fauci says covid vaccines don’t provide protection but Americans should still get boosted

Fauci fully agrees that the first two injections are useless now in terms of protecting against Moronic sniffles, which is naturally why he is pushing Americans to take a third and fourth injection.

“If you want to be optimally protected, absolutely get a booster,” Fauci rattled to Stephanopoulos.

Some 60 million Americans have not gotten injected at all, Fauci went on to lament, adding that about 100 million Americans are currently eligible to get boosted. He cited data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claiming that 60.7 percent of America is now fully vaccinated.

In a worst-case scenario, Moronic causes a few sniffles and maybe an upset tummy. This, Fauci says, could warrant further interventions, though it is still too early to tell, he insists.

“The level of severity appears to be maybe a bit less than delta. But there are a lot of confounding issues there,” Fauci said.

“It may be due to the underlying protection in the community due to prior infections, but these are just preliminary data that we’re going to have to just follow carefully to get them confirmed.”

Even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns about Americans taking too many injections and hogging the supply, Fauci believes the more boosters, the better.

“We are, right now, vaccinating our own country, we’re going to be boosting as many people as we possibly can,” Fauci clarified about his position. “But you can also simultaneously make doses available to the developing world.”

Fauci is so convinced that his injections are doing something beneficial (at least as he personally defines it) that he is already talking about annual injections as part of a regular booster shot schedule.

“We have the tools to protect ourselves,” Fauci said. “We can go a long way to getting us through this cold winter season, which clearly is always associated with a spike in respiratory illnesses.”

More of the latest news about the Tony Fauci Virus and its injections can be found at FauciTruth.com

