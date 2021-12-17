It’s true: Study backs up earliest claims that natural immunity works far better than COVID-19 vaccine to keep virus from re-infecting

We’ve been saying for more than a year that natural immunity to COVID-19 is far better protection than getting an experimental vaccine, and now another scientific study is backing up those claims.

“Researchers analyzing data from the county’s health database from August to September found both COVID-19 infections and severe disease were higher among the vaccinated than those who recovered from the illness, also known as people with natural immunity,” The Epoch Times reported last week.

“For instance, the naturally immune had a 10.5 per 100,000 infection rate four to six months following their recovery, versus a 69.2 per 100,000 rate among the vaccinated,” the outlet added, citing the data. “The number of severe cases was also higher among the vaccinated: 0.9 percent of all cases among that group were severe, compared with 0.5 percent of cases among the recovered.”

In addition, researchers noted that protection against COVID infection drops over time both for the naturally immune and for people who are vaccinated — but the drop-off was more pronounced among the vaccinated.

The researchers also examined two more cohorts — those with natural immunity who went ahead and got a vaccine anyway, and those who got a vaccine but later recovered from getting infected, though case rates in both of those groups were low, representing the smallest number of the naturally immune who got a vaccine.

“We found that protection against the Delta variant wanes over time for both vaccinated and previously infected individuals and that an additional dose restores protection,” Yair Goldberg, an associate professor at the Israel Institute of Technology who led the study, told The Epoch Times.

He added that the study focused on how effective the Pfizer vaccine is because it is the most commonly used jab in Israel.

Researchers noted that immunity is detected via antibodies, which protect us primarily from infection, or via T and B cells, which protect the body against severe diseases.

“Those immune cells don’t go away over time,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, told The Epoch Times, which added:

Though the levels of antibodies go down in both the naturally immune and vaccinated as time elapses since recovery or getting a shot, both groups enjoy long-lasting protection against severe disease or death.

People who are immune have a 90 percent lower risk of severe disease, according to recent research from Qatar.

The naturally immune, though, are better protected against both infection and severe disease, according to a large body of research that includes the latest study from Israel.

“If you had COVID before and recovered, all the data that we’re looking at will suggest that you have bulletproof natural immunity, which is much more robust and comprehensive than vaccine immunity,” Dr. Paul Alexander, an epidemiologist with the Early COVID Care Experts, told The Epoch Times.

And he should know: He has compiled 141 studies on natural immunity including a significant analysis that was published in Israel in August.

Similarly, a report on Vaccines.news noted that COVID jabs actually prevent us from developing immunity to the virus.

“What the British are saying is they are now finding the vaccine interferes with your body’s innate ability after infection to produce antibodies against not just the spike protein but other pieces of the virus,” writes avid COVID researcher Alex Berenson on his Substack blog (because he was kicked off the social media behemoths for speaking and publishing COVID facts that ran afoul of the Anthony Fauci narratives).

“Specifically, vaccinated people don’t seem to be producing antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein, the shell of the virus, which is a crucial part of the response in unvaccinated people,” he added.

Nothing we’ve been told about this virus appears to be true.

