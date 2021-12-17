Documents obtained by Judicial Watch blow the lid on Fauci’s illicit bioweapons research schemes

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseJudicial Watch has done it again by procuring another fresh trove of evidence implicating fake government “doctor” Tony Fauci for using American taxpayer dollars to fund the tweaking of bat coronaviruses and other pathogens.

Many of Fauci’s experiments took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China – this is why we call it the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) – with direct funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the parent agency of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is overseen by Fauci.

This latest batch of records completely validates the claims of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was mocked by Democrats and “journalists” after he chastised Fauci during a series of Senate hearings.

An NIH spokesperson falsely claimed that Fauci was “entirely truthful” during his exchanges with Paul, even though we now know that Fauci funneled cash to Wuhan and who even knows where else in order to create deadly bioweapons, including the “vaccines” and “boosters” currently being pushed by the government.

It turns out that Fauci had direct access to data from the infamous EcoHealth Alliance, a partner of the WIV, a full 15 months prior to when he was confronted by Paul on national television.

“Judicial Watch announced today that it received 221 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) which include a grant application for research involving the coronavirus that was submitted in 2018,” Judicial Watch reported.

“The grant application appears to describe ‘gain of function’ research involving RNA extractions from bats, experiments on viruses, attempts to develop a chimeric virus and efforts to genetically manipulate the full-length bat SARSr-CoV WIV1 strain molecular clone.”

Other documents obtained by Judicial Watch include various records of communications, contracts and agreements with the WIV that expose Fauci and EcoHealth for conspiring over many years to tamper with coronaviruses. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth was of course involved, as was Ralph Baric, Ian Lipkin and various others, we now know.

“NIAID has been funding Peter’s group for coronavirus work in China for the past 5 years through [grant] R011R01A|110964: ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,’” Judicial Watch further reported.

“That’s now been renewed, with a specific focus to identify cohorts of people highly exposed to bats in China, and work out if they’re getting sick from CoVs … Collaborators include Wuhan Institute of Virology (currently working on the nCoV) and Ralph Baric.”

UNC also on the dole of illicit bat coronavirus research money

One Fauci project involved the discovery that SARS-related CoVs can, in fact, bind to human cells when manipulated in a lab. These manipulated pathogens can then cause SARS-like disease in humanized mouse models.

A disease they are calling Swine Acute Diarrheal Syndrome Virus, or SADS-CoV, was also used in the killing of more than 25,000 pigs in China’s Guangdong Province.

Daszak’s allies also worked on a program involving viral discovery in bats. This is where SARS-CoV is said to have originally been identified. These and other projects were discussed in emails sent back and forth between Fauci, Daszak and other allied parties.

A “Notice of Award” dated July 13, 2020, also increased the amount of NIH money going to Daszak’s firm by a whopping $369,819, all of which was siphoned from American taxpayers.

The project period for this award began on June 1, 2014, and is scheduled to run through June 30, 2021. The name of it is “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.”

“EcoHealth was to receive $637,980 in each of the years 2019 through 2024 under the grant,” Judicial Watch revealed.

It was further revealed that large chunks of change were directed towards the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (UNC), which conducted research in conjunction with East China Normal University in China and Duke–NUS Medical School in Singapore.

The specialists overseeing the award that went to UNC and its partners specified that it “may include collaborations with and / or between foreign organizations.” It also highlighted “Highly Pathogenic Agents” that may require the use of a biocontainment safety facility of BSL3 or higher.

The research “aims” listed in the EcoHealth grant application include “sequence receptor binding domains (spike proteins) to identify viruses with the highest potential for spillover which we will include in our experimental investigations.”

“We will use S protein sequence data, infectious clone technology, in vitro and in vivo infection experiments and analysis of receptor binding to test the hypothesis that % divergence thresholds in S protein sequences predict spillover potential,” the application further reads.

All throughout the application and other documents are admissions of allyship among Daszak, Baric and various Chinese and other foreign partners. This was a large-scale international affair, in other words.

In response to these and other bombshells, the NIH published an open letter and accompanying analysis that it claimed would “set the record straight.” In a nutshell, the NIH insists that its bat coronavirus research was not the catalyst for the plandemicbecause the viruses it was working on and the alleged viruses currently in circulation have “sizable genetic differences.”

“Researchers like Fauci can circle the wagons all they want, but that doesn’t mean the rising tide of questions will magically disappear,” noted American Liberty.

“How much evidence is needed before Fauci is fired, NIAID and NIH disbanded, and China held accountable for the bio-warfare it has started?” asked one of the news outlet’s commenters.

More related news about Fauci, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, bat coronaviruses and deep state bioweapons operations can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

AmericanLiberty.news

DrEddyMD.com

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.