Rand says Fauci needs “criminal referral” for causing plandemic

Career criminal Tony Fauci is back in the hot seat with a fresh grilling from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) over Fauci’s involvement with illegal gain of function research on bat coronaviruses.

When pressed during a recent hearing about his culpability in creating the plandemic, Fauci flipped out at Paul, denying any responsibility for unleashing of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) on the world.

Fauci is sticking to the narrative that he is completely innocent of all wrongdoing, even though evidence shows that he funneled American taxpayer dollars to communist China where the Fauci Flu is now believed to have originated.

“I think it’s important to know that Dr. Fauci has a self-interest in obscuring any relationship or responsibility for anything done in the Wuhan lab,” Paul stated during a recent appearance on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“Without question, the evidence we presented in committee yesterday shows that the NIH was funding research in Wuhan. We showed the exact numerical series of numbers that goes with the grant numbers. So yes, they were funding the Wuhan lab.”

During both the hearing and his media appearance, Paul once again unpacked what gain of function research is, revealing how it was used by Fauci and friends to develop the Chinese Virus.

“Without question, this is what happened in the Wuhan lab,” Paul contends. “We have a number of professors who have said so.”

Fauci is a lying criminal who deserves real justice for his crimes against humanity

After Paul pointed out to Fauci that he is clearly lying about his complicity in unleashing the plandemic, Fauci childishly lashed back with a verbal tirade about how Paul is the liar for exposing him.

Fauci is obviously being backed into a corner, and like a wild animal he is swiping left, right, and all around to try to deflect from his undeniable criminality throughout this entire saga.

“I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” Fauci scoffed.

“You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility,” Paul shot back, explaining that he is taking further legal action against Fauci for his plandemic lies.

“I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain of function,” Paul further explained.

While Paul says he is pessimistic that the DOJ will actually do anything, seeing as how it routinely acts in a partisan manner, usually against Republicans, he is still moving forward with the plan to at least make a statement.

“Right now, Fauci is getting away with this because no one is questioning him,” Paul warns.

“He only goes on left-wing networks that give him easy questions like, ‘Ha-ha-ha, isn’t Rand Paul so out there?’ That’s the kind of questions he gets. Nobody asks him, ‘why isn’t it gain of function research?’”

What becomes of Fauci remains to be seen, but as long as Paul has access to him via these congressional hearings, we can expect increasingly more meltdowns from “America’s doctor,” who clearly does not like being questioned by anyone other than his yes-men.

“The swamp protects its own,” wrote one commenter at Fox News about how Fauci is unlikely to ever have to face the music for his crimes against humanity.

“No charges will be levied. No investigation will be started. It’s just business as usual. So much for Biden saying he will have the most transparent administration.”

Ethan Huff

