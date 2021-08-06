Fauci admits covid “vaccines” are spreading disease

America’s fakest “doctor” is back on television fearmongering about the so-called “delta variant” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), admitting in the process that “vaccinated” people are actively spreading it to others.

Tony Fauci, appearing on the fake news program “Face the Nation,” explained to some robotic suit and tie that the “new thinking” surrounding the delta variant is that it easily spreads from person to person, including people who already got injected with a Trump Vaccine.

“But since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you’re going to see breakthrough infections,” Fauci quickly added to try to justify the failure of Fauci Flu shots to prevent the Chinese Infection.

“But what we’ve learned that’s new, John, in answer to your question, is that when you look at the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of people who are vaccinated who get breakthrough infections, it’s really quite high and equivalent to the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of unvaccinated people who get infected – that’s very different from the alpha variant,” Fauci further added.

“The alpha variant, the level of virus in a vaccinated person was extremely low in the vaccinated people compared to the unvaccinated people – not so with delta. So, we know now that vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections can spread the virus to other people.”

Stay safe: Don’t get vaccinated for covid

Why, again, are people being told that they must get vaccinated for the Wuhan Flu? Oh, we forgot: to “minimize symptoms” and “prevent hospitalizations.” Too bad this is also not true, as evidenced by the vast majority of new hospitalizations being among the jabbed.

Furthermore, at least eight times more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people are dying from the Chinese Virus. This means you are safer if you skip the shot than if you obey Fauci’s orders and get it.

Somehow, Fauci and friends are getting away with speaking out of both sides of their mouth. On the one hand, everyone is supposed to get injected with a Fauci Flu shot to help “flatten the curve,” while on the other the injections are causing the curve to go parabolic.

Which is it? Are Chinese Virus injections really “safe and effective” as Fauci has long claimed or are they spreading more disease, including the dreaded “delta variant?” It would appear as though the latter is true, and yet Fauci is still telling people to get jabbed.

Nothing makes any sense anymore, even as the medical fascists openly admit that Chinese Virus shots are failing to stop the spread as the government claimed they would all last year.

Everyone who already took the shot, believing it to be the final solution to the Wuhan Flu, must be reeling with horror as Fauci fesses up to the fact that they do not work. Everyone else will continue to stay far, far away from the injections for their own safety.

“Fauxi is a worthless bureaucratic hack,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “He should be on death row for his crimes.”

“The reason Fauci’s comments are so disjointed and confusing is because the engineering and release of Covid-19 was a political operation, and not ‘accidental’ like they claim, so governmental damage control (Fauci backed up by propaganda media and censor media) must alter the information every time the real truth exposes their lies,” wrote another.

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

