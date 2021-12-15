Former HHS advisor, virologist says that “fully vaccinated are a major source of covid virus transmission”

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.Drs. Paul Elias Alexander and Geert Vanden Bossche have published another fascinating article that breaks down how Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are putting evolutionary pressure on the disease, causing it to continue mutating and spreading.

The recent unveiling of the so-called “Omicron” (Moronic) variant is the latest example of this. Assuming Moronic is even real, we already know that at least so far, it is only spreading among the fully vaccinated.

How can this be if the injections work to stop the spread? The answer is that the injections are fueling the spread, as well as the constant mutation of SARS-CoV-2 to become more infectious, though likely less deadly in the process.

“There is, indeed, no reason to accept or believe that identical conditions of suboptimal population-level immune response (due to the vaccine) on SARS-CoV-2 infectiousness combined with widespread infectious pressure (due to vaccination during a viral epidemic / pandemic) would result in a different outcome,” the former Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) advisor and virologist write.

“Countries which have implemented mass vaccination programs have created the conditions as excellent breeding grounds for more infectious variants,” they add. “These countries will exhibit a high level of hospitality to Omicron and its peers.”

You may recall that Bossche remains one of the most outspoken opponents to vaccination during an alleged “pandemic.” He has warned again and again that trying to stop the virus rather than let it fizzle out on its own is an effort in futility that will only worsen the problem.

He and Alexander both now warn that serious consequences are being borne by this vaccination effort. And those consequences will continue to worsen the more that governments push people to get injected repeatedly in this endless wild goose chase to stamp out the virus.

“We wish to speculate that if we were seeking to take a very harmless virus that causes self-limiting infection or diseases (so it is non-noxious) and to then convert it (transform it) into a devastating biological weapon that could inflict mass casualties and destruction, then the approach would be simple and would be similar to the approach being used today in the US and other nations: we would continue mass population vaccination with a sub-optimal vaccine and suboptimal population-level immune pressure while within an ongoing pandemic with pathogen all around circulating, exerting tremendous infectious pressure, as is the case now,” they write.

“The virus will eventually escape from vaccine-mediated immunity targeting the receptor binding domain (RBD) on the spike!”

While this is written theoretically, they clarify, it is evident already that at least some of it is coming true. Everywhere that the jabs are being widely taken is seeing a massive uptick in hospitalizations and deaths, while the lowest vaccinated areas of the world are faring the best.

Even the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now admitting that there is no real benefit to getting vaccinated in terms of health outcomes. So why, then, are countries like Israel – and soon the United States – demanding that people take not just three but four injections to stay “boosted,” as they call it?

“Do we know how the human immune system will respond to multiple boosting? Was this studied? No, the vaccine developers failed to study these and other questions, and the FDA has failed in ensuring they do and did,” the duo further writes.

“What the vaccine developers have failed to do, and the FDA failed to ensure, for the safety of the populations is catastrophic.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

