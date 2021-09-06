BUSTED: Covid vaccines aren’t really vaccines at all, just deadly “genetic agents” that provide less than 1% virus transmission reduction

It comes as no surprise to the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers that severe and chronic health detriment comes from injecting synthetic pathogens, and their producers, that flood human blood, organs and tissues with trillions of toxic spike proteins. When the human body is catapulted into this severely compromised state of shock and defense, it becomes very hard to stave off any disease, especially any that are highly transmissible, like the China Flu.

Today, the Covid vaccines are the most deadly “treatment” any person can take, because they make the Covid variants stronger and only provide less than one percenttransmission reduction for the vaccinated. So much for herd theory. That time has passed. In other words, the vaccines have NOT been proven to prevent infection or transmission, so what good are they at all?

What everyone needs – a seasoned, honest doctor to explain the dangers of Covid vaccines

Dr. Lee Merritt, previously the President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, who served on the Navy Research Advisory Committee (Subcommittee of Congress), is a classically-trained physician who explains the dangers of Covid vaccines in terms everyone can understand. This is not an "anti-vaxxer" or "anti-science" layman person; she is a trained professional with inside information about Covid vaccines and the world needs to take heed of the dangers of participating in the world's largest medical experiment ever conducted.

Dr. Merritt blew the whistle on the “Gulf War Syndrome” really being the squalene used in the experimental “emergency use” Anthrax vaccine. Squalene, when injected by vaccine, causes a permanent neurological disease. Now you find Squalene in certain flu vaccines, and the vaccine industry hides its nefarious name, now calling it MF-59. Nobody knew then, but we know now. It’s time to wake up and take notice of the ingredients in the Covid vaccines and the chaotic, chronic damage they do to the human vascular and immune systems.

Now, Dr. Merritt explains how naïve people are to voluntarily participate in this experimental, unapproved genetic experiment conducted under the guise of vaccination, with the mRNA and protein payload injections that killed the animals in the animal studies. Let that sink in for a minute.

If you work in the medical industry, you cannot speak out about vaccine dangers or you face losing your grants, job and any medical license

Everyone who knows about vaccine fraud and health detriment needs to speak up and “get out” of the canopy of the insidious industry, even if you feel trapped. Walk away. Find another job or career if you have to, because everything is on the line, not just your job, but your health and livelihood, and that of any children you have. There is no “gray area” anymore with vaccines. You either take them and suffer dire health consequences, or you deny being injected with experimental, blood-clotting jabs and remain “human.”

Even many infectious disease experts are now regurgitating pharma-scripted lies, even though they themselves have not done any research about what they’re saying. This includes promoting masks, social distancing, lockdowns and spike protein injections.

The “pseudo-reality” makes sense to the laymen, the patients, as Dr. Merritt explains, and that’s why so many millions of people are succumbing to this deadly mass-medical experiment known as Covid ‘vaccination’ (the jabs are not even really vaccines, just genetic agents).

We’re all living in a “virus fishbowl” and the masks and gene therapy shots are not helping us defend against viral infection or transmission. The virus is not spread by people coughing or sneezing on each other, but rather by tiny sub-microscopic particles spread everywhere in our environment, regardless of people wearing their masks and sheeple who have trillions of spike proteins in their blood that mimic viral pathogens. None of that matters, but no doctors, scientists or nurses in ‘public practice’ are educated properly about it, or would dare speak up if they were.

https://rumble.com/vm3kh2-forced-vaccines-are-a-holocaust-level-crime-against-humanity.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and socialism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

Rumble.com

Published by dreddymd

