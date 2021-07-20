17,503 DEAD, 1.7 million injured (50% SERIOUS) reported in European Union’s database of adverse drug reactions for COVID-19 shots

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

(Article by Brian Shilhavy republished from HealthImpactNews.com)

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 3, 2021 there are 17,503 deaths and 1,687,527 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (837,588 ) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

As we reported yesterday, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. now regret getting the COVID-19 shots, and are begging for help, because the medical system has turned its back on them and refuses to treat their injuries. See:

Tens of Thousands of COVID-19 “Vaccine” Injured in the U.S. Begging for Help as the Medical Community Turns Their Back on Them

One subscriber from the UK commented on the article and stated that the same thing was happening there:

It is exactly the same in Scotland and England.

My vaccinated friends are not getting appointments with their family doctors who are avoiding them post vaccination even although there are no patients in the GP surgery waiting rooms when they have tried to get appointments. It is utterly cruel given they talked them into getting the vaccinations and accepted 10 UK pounds from the Scottish and English governments per person vaccinated on their patient list and did not disclose the risk of these vaccinations to the patients.

A friend nearly passed out close to the GP surgery, a kind stranger wheeled her up to the GP surgery and she was not allowed to be seen by her GP because she did not have an appointment. The nurse refused to take bloods because they are not allowed to do so until management confirms they can do this so they cannot even do exploratory bloods to investigate what has gone wrong with these patients post vaccination.

Another friend’s hospital consultant phoned a friend’s GP insisting her family doctor see her given she had had heart procedures and no appointments for 2 years. She told me after first Pfizer shot “it was like acid going into my veins” and the queen did not get the same vaccine asshe did which will be completely true. Her GP treated her with disdain and was not pleased to see her and my friend also tells me that every time she walks now post vaccination her heart races and her son has been unwell post vaccination too.

All my friends who got the vaccination have had severe worsening of their pre-existing medical conditions and some have got heart conditions they did not previously have or chronic obstructive airways disease.

I have noticed most have became irritable and short-tempered as they are becoming unwell not realising the vaccine is harming them and they are lashing out at others for no good reason.

In UK, NHS contributions are deducted from people’s salaries and the retired paid these all their working life and now are getting refused service but they will still take these NHS contributions regardless. It is wicked and cruel. Though it is the governments who are instructing the GP and hospital management to treat the patients in this abysmal manner.

I am quite sure this will be happening in most if not all countries.

God be with us all.

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through July 3, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 8,426 deathand 632,623 injuries to 03/07/2021

  • 17,754   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 99 deaths
  • 14,858   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,165 deaths
  • 126        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 7,951     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 324        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 9,319     Eye disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 57,599   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 388 deaths
  • 173,572 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,510 deaths
  • 558        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 33 deaths
  • 6,948     Immune system disorders incl. 42 deaths
  • 19,780   Infections and infestations incl. 834 deaths
  • 7,204     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 124 deaths
  • 15,281   Investigations incl. 296 deaths
  • 4,721     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 164 deaths
  • 88,638   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 103 deaths
  • 386        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 26 deaths
  • 114,125 Nervous system disorders incl. 902 deaths
  • 478        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 18 deaths
  • 124        Product issues
  • 11,148   Psychiatric disorders incl. 117 deaths
  • 2,005     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 132 deaths
  • 3,597     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 27,121   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 989 deaths
  • 30,404   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 79 deaths
  • 979        Social circumstances incl. 12 deaths
  • 392        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths
  • 17,231   Vascular disorders incl. 332 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 4,605 deathand 157,802 injuries to 03/07/2021

  • 2,890     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 4,491     Cardiac disorders incl. 503 deaths
  • 66           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 1,972     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 110        Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 2,498     Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 13,626   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 161 deaths
  • 42,716   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,928 deaths
  • 269        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 1,349     Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 4,793     Infections and infestations incl. 259 deaths
  • 3,378     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 92 deaths
  • 3,359     Investigations incl. 93 deaths
  • 1,616     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 94 deaths
  • 19,416   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 175        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 18 deaths
  • 28,239   Nervous system disorders incl. 465 deaths
  • 338        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths
  • 24           Product issues
  • 3,193     Psychiatric disorders incl. 75 deaths
  • 1,061     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 723        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 death
  • 7,268     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 438 deaths
  • 8,400     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 690        Social circumstances incl. 16 deaths
  • 540        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 42 deaths
  • 4,602     Vascular disorders incl. 160 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca3,871 deathand 852,616 injuries to 03/07/2021

  • 9,950     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 160 deaths
  • 13,336   Cardiac disorders incl. 454 deaths
  • 115        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 9,712     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 355        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 14,641   Eye disorders incl. 15 deaths
  • 86,515   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 184 deaths
  • 227,408 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,009 deaths
  • 607        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 3,359     Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 19,508   Infections and infestations incl. 247 deaths
  • 8,912     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 94 deaths
  • 18,352   Investigations incl. 88 deaths
  • 10,315   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 131,547 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 379        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 9 deaths
  • 180,575 Nervous system disorders incl. 612 deaths
  • 279        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths
  • 117        Product issues
  • 16,000   Psychiatric disorders incl. 33 deaths
  • 3,045     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 33 deaths
  • 8,593     Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 28,994   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 447 deaths
  • 39,173   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 866        Social circumstances incl. 5 deaths
  • 754        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths
  • 19,209   Vascular disorders incl. 283 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson601 deaths and 44,486 injuries to 03/07/2021

  • 405        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 659        Cardiac disorders incl. 73 deaths
  • 16           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 250        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 10           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 518        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 4,283     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 11,832   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 150 deaths
  • 58           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 161        Immune system disorders incl. 1 death
  • 598        Infections and infestations incl. 16 deaths
  • 413        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 8 deaths
  • 2,420     Investigations incl. 39 deaths
  • 225        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 7,687     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 18           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps)
  • 9,547     Nervous system disorders incl. 76 deaths
  • 15           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 11           Product issues
  • 459        Psychiatric disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 150        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 166        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,453     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 1,125     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 91           Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 393        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 27 deaths
  • 1,523     Vascular disorders incl. 65 deaths
Update july 07 2021

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Read more at: HealthImpactNews.com

