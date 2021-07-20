Graphene-based “neuromodulation” technology is REAL: Press release from INBRAIN Neuroelectronics describes brain controlling biocircuits using AI-powered graphene

With an increasing number of people becoming aware of graphene oxide being identified in covid vaccines, a company called INBRAIN Neuroelectronics demonstrates that graphene-based “neuromodulation” technology using AI-powered neuroelectronics is very real.

A March 30th, 2021 press release published by BusinessWire.com reveals the story:

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Secures $17 Million in Series A Funding for First AI-Powered Graphene-Brain Interface

VeganSafe B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.Funding enables company to advance first-in-human studies for its flagship product, a less-invasive neuromodulation device for treating neurological conditions using artificial intelligence and graphene electrodes

To be clear, we are not in any way claiming that INBRAIN is involved in covid vaccines. Rather, they state their technology is being used, “for treating epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.” The point of covering INBRAIN is to reveal that brain-controlling “biocircuits” based on graphene are, in fact, a very real technology.

So-called “fact-checkers” — which are nothing more than disinformation propaganda pushers — routinely claim that graphene isn’t found in vaccines and that graphene biocircuits are a conspiracy theory. INBRAIN Neuroelectronics shows that the fact checkers are lying.

In fact, as INBRAIN says in their own press release, they are, “aiming to establish the safety of graphene as the new standard of care for neurotechnology devices.”

They also describe graphene biocircuits as a kind of platform that can be upgraded:

Less invasive and more intelligent neuroelectronic technologies like ours could provide safer therapies that are upgradable and adaptive in real time…

If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Moderna, creator of the mRNA covid vaccine, has described its technology as an “operating system” that can be updated and reprogrammed at any time, also.

At the INBRAIN Neuroelectronics website, the company describes itself thusly:

We are scientists, doctors, techies and humanity lovers, with the mission of building neuroelectronic interfaces to cure brain disorders. We use GRAPHENE, the thinnest material known to man to build the new generation of neural interfaces for brain restoration to help patients around the world.

It also quites Prof. A. Fasano, saying, “Graphene is the next big thing in bioengineering materials, which are pillar components to the next gen of electrotherapies in the steadily growing field of neuromodulation.”

The company highlights its technology as being able to “read” a person’s brain, detect specific neurological patterns, and then control that person’s neurology to alter their brain function. In their own words:

Our graphene-brain interfaces have the capability of reading at a resolution never seen before, as well as detecting therapy-specific biomarkers and triggering highly focal adaptive neuromodulation for increased outcomes in personalised neurological therapies.

Graphene is further described as, “Thinnest known material to perfectly adapt stimulation to targeted brain anatomy.”

Anyone saying that graphene isn’t being used to control human neurology is either wildly ignorant of the state of modern neuroscience or is deliberately lying to you.

To clarify yet again, we are not stating that INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is engaged in any sort of nefarious agenda, nor that they are involved in covid vaccines. As with every technology, graphene-based biocircuits can be used for both good or evil, depending on the ethics and motivations of those who control the technology. There are no doubt very positive applications for this tech, but as with most technologies that were once touted as empowering humanity — television, vaccines, the internet, nuclear power, robotics, etc. — they all end up in the hands of lunatic, genocidal globalists who wield them as weapons against humanity.

In other words, there is no technology that madmen won’t exploit to enslave humanity and increase their own power and control. Graphene biocircuits give power-hungry lunatics direct access to your brain, and according to many analysts (see below), vaccines provide the excuse to inject human victims with graphene-based substances that self-assemble into biocircuits in the human brain.

CLAIM: Covid vaccines contain high levels of graphene oxide, which is self-assembled into biocircuits by harvesting elements (such as iron) from human blood

As reported by Orwell.city, a group called La Quinta Columna has analyzed covid vaccines and has found that 98% to 99% of the non-liquid mass in the vaccine appears to be graphene oxide. Ricardo Delgado, speaking for La Quinta Columna, says:

A phenomenon that for a long time was denied, but today has been already proved. There are millions of videos of people going around the world.  Videos about this phenomenon of, let’s call it ‘pseudo-magnetism acquired after inoculation’, but it can also be acquired through other ways.  So, once we conducted that basic epidemiological study, we started to wonder what materials or nanomaterials can cause magnetism in the body. And not only magnetism, but that could act as energy capacitors, because I have also measured in a multimeter an important charge…

This is a phenomenon of electromagnetic induction in the metal that adheres near the inoculation area.  In addition, we have found that the magnetism then moves towards the head. And this is very important.  Surely for the purpose they may seek.  In addition, a potential difference is measured with a multimeter: the person becomes a superconductor.  That is, it emits and receives signals.  And when we found the materials that can cause this type of alterations in the body, we began to talk about graphene.  We suspected it was graphene oxide since it had all the characteristics that magnetized people expressed after inoculation.

Graphene is toxic, it is a chemical, a toxic chemical agent.  Introduced in the organism in large quantities, it causes thrombi. It causes blood clots.  We have all the scientific articles to back it up. It causes post inflammatory syndrome, it causes alteration of the immune system.  And when the redox balance is broken, in the sense that there is less of the body’s own reserve glutathione  than an introduced toxicant such as graphene oxide, it generates a collapse of the immune system and a cytokine storm.  In other words, something very similar to the fashionable disease, isn’t it?

See the video here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nk1Muyjrp3bY/

Delgado goes on to state:

And given that all the people who are inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, which was the one we sent for analysis,  as well as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Janssen, Sinovac, and all types of vaccines acquire magnetic properties,  we suspect with many indications that they all contain more or less doses of graphene, of graphene oxide.

…we know that precisely N-acetylcysteine or glutathione itself degrades graphene oxide.  That is why we think that we probably hit directly on the causative or etiological agent of the disease.

In today’s Situation Update podcast, I cover more details of this exotic nanotechnology, including “self-assembling” graphene biocircuit nanostructures, and how these may be building an antenna to receive commands or instructions from external electromagnetic fields.

If this is what’s happening, it means global governments might be able to control the vaccinated masses by broadcasting signals from 5G cell towers. Although it sounds like science fiction, this technology has already been proven in experiments with mice, involving both SPIONs (Super Paramagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles) for targeted tissue drug delivery as well as “magneto” proteins that achieve neuromodulation (brain control).

In today’s podcast, I also discuss Elon Musk’s underground tunnels and underground cities / bases, as well as why I think globalists have knowledge of an extinction-level event that threatens the very survival of human civilization. Full details here:

https://www.brighteon.com/378b3154-6cb8-4a59-97f1-ffbfe25d863e

Mike Adams

Find a new podcast each weekday at the HR Report channel on Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.