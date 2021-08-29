The top 8 ways Americans pollute their body every day, compromising their immunity and making every cold and flu more deadly

If most Americans did not pollute their body every day with toxins posing as food and medicine, they really wouldn’t have to worry about being immune compromised, which is the perfect bait for “Covid.”

Since we’ve recently learned that “Covid-19,” along with “Delta” and “Lambda” variants are nothing more than a head cold, common virus or bacterial infection, we can better realize that the best way to prevent and fight infection is by treating your body like a temple and refusing to pollute it with dangerous, processed food and chemical-lab-made medicine, including dirty vaccines.

It’s time to “clean up your act” America, and start by avoiding these 8 body pollutants 

#1. Fluoride in tap water causes cancer, brittle bones, dementia and lowered IQ.

#2. Trillions of nano-particles that are injected under the guise of “vaccines” are affecting the entire vascular system of the vaccine victims every day and all night long, causing gradual chronic sick-care-style inflammation and compromised immunity.

#3. Covid masks are creating and breeding bacteria in the mouth, throat and lungs that leads to pneumonia and other infections, which all result as “positive” when PCR testing for Covid-19 or Delta.

#4. Prescription medications are known to drive chronic inflammation, the root of all health ills. Two out of every three Americans use these drugs daily right now.

#5. Bleached food taxes vital cleansing organs daily, including the liver, kidneys, pancreas and bladder. Think of white sugar, white flour, white pasta and white bread. Even some meat is bleached to kill E-Coli or salmonella, then dyed back to pink or red for selling.

#6. Personal care products are usually loaded with chemicals that feed chronic inflammation, including talc, aluminum, phthalates, petroleum, mercury (make up), and the list goes on.

#7. Anti-bacterial everything, including baby wipes, hand sanitizer, sprays and cleansers. These kill ALL bacteria, including the good kind that stimulate gut flora. This lowers immune system function and makes people highly vulnerable to bacterial and viral attacks, and bad ones at that.

#8. Processed GMO oils and canola cause the body to put on weight while clogging the blood. Obesity is a driving force for compromised immunity. Every other person in America is overweight, and half of those people are “obese.”

If Americans don’t clean up their act fast, they’ll be killed by vaccines causing inflammation

Millions of Covid-vaccinated Americans right now are complaining to their loved ones or heading to the doctor or hospital because they just don’t “feel right.” They’ve got trillions of microscopic spike proteins floating around in their tiny blood vessels, clogging them up, preventing oxygen and nutrients from getting where they need to go.

Some say they’re just lethargic all the time, but don’t know why. For others, their legs or hands don’t work well anymore, causing them pain just to function in so many ways they took for granted pre-Covid-vaccination. Some have chronic migraines, worse than they’ve ever had before in their lives. For others, it’s just nerve pain. They’re body can’t figure out how to rid itself of trillions of spike proteins, and for the vaccine victims who get “boosters” and “variant” jabs, the hyper-inflammation will worsen to deadly, and very soon after injection.

Vaccine victims are also complaining about getting sudden weird rashes, allergic reactions to new environmental “elements,” and constant, unexplainable fatigue.

Meanwhile, they ALL continue eating GMOs, processed oils, corn, sugar, meat with nitrates, bleached food, and wait for it …wait for it… rapeseed oil, a.k.a. “canola.” Canola oil makes you stupid and fat, fast. Check the science on that if you need further verification of chronic health detriment, and deadly canola is found in almost all processed foods today, whether or not they’re organic.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these vaccine-induced crimes against humanity, plus the inside scoop on the upcoming “Delta” and “booster-vaccine” Holocaust, part II. Remember, if someone you know is pro-vaccine right now, that also means they are anti-science, because if they would look at the science, they would clearly see that vaccines are not safe or effective, but rather dangerous and defective.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

Published by dreddymd

