Collapse imminent? Food suppliers admit they can’t keep store shelves stocked amid supply chain disruptions, worker shortages

Our lords and masters have squeezed every ounce of tyranny they can out of the COVID-19 pandemic and now they’re exploiting it further to squeeze the remaining ‘malcontents’ in our society — mostly white, Midwestern, conservative, Trump supporters — into line by disrupting our livelihoods.

Food suppliers are now warning anew that they are having a harder time keeping store shelves stocked amid supply chain and worker shortages that were created and exacerbated by the globalists in our government who are making one big push to enact their liberty-stealing counter-revolution before Donald Trump manages to win the presidency again in 2024.

Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. 

Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-intensive cuts like bacon, ribs, wings and tenders, Sysco said.

“There are certain areas across the country that are more challenged by the labor shortage and our volume of orders is regularly exceeding our capacity,” said Sysco Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hourican in a client letter earlier this month. “This has, unfortunately, led to service disruptions for some of our customers.”

According to an analysis by DecaData, a firm that tracks transactions between manufacturers and shoppers, retailer demand is pushing up against manufacturers’ ability to get enough product out the door as they begin stockpiling for the approaching holiday season.

The data show that in July, the number of times that suppliers capped or limited customer orders was twice the number of times in January.

Another large food distributor, United Natural Foods Inc., is also having difficulty getting product to stores on time. The company is blaming labor shortages as well as delays in receiving some imported products like coconut water, cheese, spices, and other goods as the reason for the delays.

“We anticipate additional supplier challenges in the short term with gradual improvement through the fall and winter,” a United Natural Foods representative told Bloomberg. The company’s top priority is to support customers “by working diligently to recover and bring their shelves back to normal inventory levels as quickly as possible.”

There is also a shortage of workers, due in no small part to the fact that the government is continuing to pay people to stay home, basically. Outsized unemployment benefits stemming from ‘COVID relief’ bills is the culprit, which was intentional by majority Democrats who constantly try to find ways to hook more and more Americans on the government teat.

Some distributors like Sysco are working aggressively to hire both truck drivers and warehouse staff, offering referral and sign-on bonuses as well as additional money to retain current employees.

The whole food sector is experiencing “massive labor shortages,” according to Benjamin Walker, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Merchandising at Baldor Specialty Foods, which is based in New York. “Service levels are the lowest I’ve seen in my 16-year career, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon.”

He went on to tell Bloomberg finding truck drivers is “next to impossible,” he said, while noting the double whammy of freight costs, which he says are rising daily.

This is going to get worse before it gets better, by the way, and there are a lot of experts who are saying so. As such, if you’ve got the means and there is supply in your area, better stock up now on food and other necessities.

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

