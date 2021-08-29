Collapse imminent? Food suppliers admit they can’t keep store shelves stocked amid supply chain disruptions, worker shortages

Our lords and masters have squeezed every ounce of tyranny they can out of the COVID-19 pandemic and now they’re exploiting it further to squeeze the remaining ‘malcontents’ in our society — mostly white, Midwestern, conservative, Trump supporters — into line by disrupting our livelihoods.

Food suppliers are now warning anew that they are having a harder time keeping store shelves stocked amid supply chain and worker shortages that were created and exacerbated by the globalists in our government who are making one big push to enact their liberty-stealing counter-revolution before Donald Trump manages to win the presidency again in 2024.

Bloomberg News reported that the supply chain issues aren’t going to go away time soon:

Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain.

Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-intensive cuts like bacon, ribs, wings and tenders, Sysco said.

“There are certain areas across the country that are more challenged by the labor shortage and our volume of orders is regularly exceeding our capacity,” said Sysco Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hourican in a client letter earlier this month. “This has, unfortunately, led to service disruptions for some of our customers.”

According to an analysis by DecaData, a firm that tracks transactions between manufacturers and shoppers, retailer demand is pushing up against manufacturers’ ability to get enough product out the door as they begin stockpiling for the approaching holiday season.

The data show that in July, the number of times that suppliers capped or limited customer orders was twice the number of times in January.

Another large food distributor, United Natural Foods Inc., is also having difficulty getting product to stores on time. The company is blaming labor shortages as well as delays in receiving some imported products like coconut water, cheese, spices, and other goods as the reason for the delays.

“We anticipate additional supplier challenges in the short term with gradual improvement through the fall and winter,” a United Natural Foods representative told Bloomberg. The company’s top priority is to support customers “by working diligently to recover and bring their shelves back to normal inventory levels as quickly as possible.”

There is also a shortage of workers, due in no small part to the fact that the government is continuing to pay people to stay home, basically. Outsized unemployment benefits stemming from ‘COVID relief’ bills is the culprit, which was intentional by majority Democrats who constantly try to find ways to hook more and more Americans on the government teat.

Some distributors like Sysco are working aggressively to hire both truck drivers and warehouse staff, offering referral and sign-on bonuses as well as additional money to retain current employees.

The whole food sector is experiencing “massive labor shortages,” according to Benjamin Walker, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Merchandising at Baldor Specialty Foods, which is based in New York. “Service levels are the lowest I’ve seen in my 16-year career, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon.”

He went on to tell Bloomberg finding truck drivers is “next to impossible,” he said, while noting the double whammy of freight costs, which he says are rising daily.

This is going to get worse before it gets better, by the way, and there are a lot of experts who are saying so. As such, if you’ve got the means and there is supply in your area, better stock up now on food and other necessities.

