While they scare you with “variants,” Congress wants to make dietary supplements prescription only – TAKE ACTION NOW

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is once again attempting to eliminate your freedom to access dietary supplements, this time by slipping his own hidden bill into the upcoming appropriations bill, which is expected to be voted on at some point next week.
In an emergency announcement, Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show warned his listeners that the Codex Alimentarius scheme – it never went away, by the way – is being quietly slipped in while the government and mainstream media try to scare Americans about the latest Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants.”
“Durbin wants to take away your right” to purchase dietary supplements, Hodges warns.
“Durbin’s bill that will be hidden within another bill, which should be totally illegal, is going to take supplements and not keep you from getting them,” but require that you get them through a doctor with a prescription, which will make them cost at least five times more – and the profits go to Big Pharma.
“This is the German model, and it’s in Durbin’s bill,” Hodges says. “I’m so sick of government thinking they can control every action. This is Marxism.”
Tell your Congress critter to vote NO on Durbin’s supplement prohibition bill
For a country that boasts being the “land of the free,” we sure do have to contend with more than our fair share of nanny state prohibitions on using nature. For decades, that prohibition centered mostly around healing herbs like cannabis sativa and psilocybin mushrooms. Now, Congress wants to make all of nature available only through prescription from a Western medicine doctor.
“We go to war to control our population. We go to war on freedom. We go to war on liberty. We go to war on individual choice. We go to war on people being successful. We tax them into oblivion,” Hodges laments. “That’s Dick Durbin. And Dick Durbin now wants to take away your options.”
“You’re in real danger of losing your access to supplements at the current price and availability that you have, and I thought you had a right to know.”
The Alliance for Natural Health – USA (ANH-USA) put up its own action alert complete with a submission portal for sending your comments of opposition to Congress.
If it slips through, Durbin’s bill will give enormous power to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to eliminate access to dietary supplements, which the agency has been trying to do for years.
“Senator Durbin’s goal is to create a mandatory product listing with the FDA, which seems innocuous but is far from it,” warns ANH-USA.
“The problem is that FDA is separately completing a process to eliminate every supplement from the market that doesn’t meet ‘new supplement’ notification requirements, which are akin to new drug requirements, and the FDA needs Sen. Durbin’s list to locate and pull and estimated 41,700 supplements from the market.”
In other words, Durbin’s bill is a bait-and-switch that at a glance might seem useful, but upon closer look is a Trojan Horse that serves the interests of Big Pharma.
“Drugs can afford these types of requirements because they are patentable in a way natural food supplements are not, which means that supplements do not have the ability to recoup the costs of complying with additional regulations,” ANH-USA further explains.
“This will either force companies to go out of business or it will make supplements so expensive that they are priced out of the market.”
Be sure to sign the petition calling for Durbin’s bill to be shot down and removed from the upcoming appropriations bill.
The latest news about the government’s relentless efforts to eliminate our access to nature can be found at Tyranny.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheCommonSenseShow.com
NaturalNews.com
ppjg.me
Convio.net
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd