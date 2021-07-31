While they scare you with “variants,” Congress wants to make dietary supplements prescription only – TAKE ACTION NOW

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is once again attempting to eliminate your freedom to access dietary supplements, this time by slipping his own hidden bill into the upcoming appropriations bill, which is expected to be voted on at some point next week.

In an emergency announcement, Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show warned his listeners that the Codex Alimentarius scheme – it never went away, by the way – is being quietly slipped in while the government and mainstream media try to scare Americans about the latest Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants.”

“Durbin wants to take away your right” to purchase dietary supplements, Hodges warns.

“Durbin’s bill that will be hidden within another bill, which should be totally illegal, is going to take supplements and not keep you from getting them,” but require that you get them through a doctor with a prescription, which will make them cost at least five times more – and the profits go to Big Pharma.

“This is the German model, and it’s in Durbin’s bill,” Hodges says. “I’m so sick of government thinking they can control every action. This is Marxism.”

Tell your Congress critter to vote NO on Durbin’s supplement prohibition bill

For a country that boasts being the “land of the free,” we sure do have to contend with more than our fair share of nanny state prohibitions on using nature. For decades, that prohibition centered mostly around healing herbs like cannabis sativa and psilocybin mushrooms. Now, Congress wants to make all of nature available only through prescription from a Western medicine doctor.

“We go to war to control our population. We go to war on freedom. We go to war on liberty. We go to war on individual choice. We go to war on people being successful. We tax them into oblivion,” Hodges laments. “That’s Dick Durbin. And Dick Durbin now wants to take away your options.”

“You’re in real danger of losing your access to supplements at the current price and availability that you have, and I thought you had a right to know.”

The Alliance for Natural Health – USA (ANH-USA) put up its own action alert complete with a submission portal for sending your comments of opposition to Congress.

If it slips through, Durbin’s bill will give enormous power to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to eliminate access to dietary supplements, which the agency has been trying to do for years.

“Senator Durbin’s goal is to create a mandatory product listing with the FDA, which seems innocuous but is far from it,” warns ANH-USA.

“The problem is that FDA is separately completing a process to eliminate every supplement from the market that doesn’t meet ‘new supplement’ notification requirements, which are akin to new drug requirements, and the FDA needs Sen. Durbin’s list to locate and pull and estimated 41,700 supplements from the market.”

In other words, Durbin’s bill is a bait-and-switch that at a glance might seem useful, but upon closer look is a Trojan Horse that serves the interests of Big Pharma.

“Drugs can afford these types of requirements because they are patentable in a way natural food supplements are not, which means that supplements do not have the ability to recoup the costs of complying with additional regulations,” ANH-USA further explains.

“This will either force companies to go out of business or it will make supplements so expensive that they are priced out of the market.”

Be sure to sign the petition calling for Durbin’s bill to be shot down and removed from the upcoming appropriations bill.

The latest news about the government’s relentless efforts to eliminate our access to nature can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheCommonSenseShow.com

NaturalNews.com

ppjg.me

Convio.net

Related Posts