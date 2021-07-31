CDC now admits that everything it pushed to “cure” COVID-19 has failed, including “vaccines”

The verdict is in: Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are a bust, and so are masks, which takes us back to square one as far as the “pandemic” is concerned.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) latest declaration states that “fully vaccinated” people can still catch and spread the “delta variant.” For this reason, the CDC is urging all injected people to wear a mask whenever they are around other people.

What this means, of course, is that everything the CDC and other government “authorities” told us all to do for the past year and a half was a fraud. And now the agency has the gall to try to tell us all to do it again a second time for some unknown reason.

Antisocially distancing, staying at home, living in fear, modifying our DNA, and muzzling our faces all utterly failed to contain the Wuhan Flu. Meanwhile, the only things that actually work to protect immunity were decried as “misinformation” by the CDC.

So where does that leave us? Back in a Chinese Virus hell, at least until the world says enough! to the merry-go-round of government tyranny, none of which has done a single thing to save lives.

The medical establishment’s circus act of pushing masks, then not pushing masks, then pushing masks again, has made a total mockery of “public health.” Even worse, this same medical establishment claimed, then claimed otherwise, that getting jabbed with a Trump Vaccine would be a surefire way to bring about a disease-free “new normal.”

The CDC is responsible for the deaths of untold millions of people

The reality we now face is one where those who took the government’s bait and rolled up their sleeves are now walking disease factories. This is why the CDC is urging the jabbed to cover their noses and mouths once again to protect everyone else from whatever it is these people are now spewing everywhere they go.

Unfortunately, all the CDC really had to do to save lives back in early 2020 was inform the world about the health benefits of vitamin D, green tea, vitamin C, quercetin, and other immune-boosting nutrients that have been saving lives for millennia.

Instead, the CDC chose to push Big Pharma poisons on us all, as well as superstitious face veils, both of which turned out to be a total bust. What becomes of those who believed the “science” remains to be seen.

Right this moment, CDC head Rochelle Walensky is panicking all over the news about how the vaccinated need to cover their faces immediately, especially “in areas of substantial and high transmission,” in order to “prevent the spread of the delta variant and protect others.”

Just a few months ago, she was saying the exact opposite, of course, just as Tony Fauci the flip-floppers was. Both of these goons have proven themselves to be ill-informed and unqualified to effectively do their jobs – unless, of course, the job was to massively depopulate the planet.

Walensky is chalking up her contradictory statements to “new science,” suggesting that her agency, which is actually a private corporation in disguise, simply stumbled upon this new information that “evolved” out of nowhere. Fauci is towing the same line, pretending as though the facts are changing as more is learned about the plandemic.

The latest news about the CDC’s fake science can be found at Propaganda.news.

