German newspaper APOLOGIZES for pushing COVID lockdown hysteria and harming society

For its contributions in spreading Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lies that led to mass lockdowns, mask mandates, and psychological and physical torture by power-hungry government officials, the German news outlet Bild has issued a formal apology.

The paper put up a video – you can watch it below – specifically addressing the youth of Germany, who have arguably suffered the most from all the tyranny. Bild says it made a mistake by supporting Chinese Virus authoritarianism, which has completely destroyed society.

“To the millions of children in this country for whom our society is responsible, I want to express here what neither our government nor our Chancellor dares to tell you: we ask you to forgive us,” the paper now says.

“Forgive us for this policy which, for a year and a half, has made you victims of violence, neglect, isolation, and loneliness.”

Bild went on to express regret for ever covering any of the government’s fake news about the Fauci Flu, which the paper says was “like poison,” making people feel like they “were a mortal danger to society.”

“You are not a danger to society,” Bild now says. “Don’t believe this lie. It’s up to us to protect you. What happened to our children, many people and Bild denounced it.”

“Nothing happened. Merkel organized a summit for children? No! Instead, we persuaded our children that they were going to murder their grandma if they dared to be what they are: children. Or if they met their friends. None of this has been scientifically proven.”

The medical fascists took advantage of innocent children, using them as pawns to push more tyranny

Since children are unable to fight back and oftentimes do not even know they are being lied to by adults or authority figures they have been taught to trust, many were forced into masks or told they needed to get injected with a Trump Vaccine in order to avoid spreading illness.

This destroyed countless children’s mental health, and many are now traumatized, possibly for life, because of Fauci’s lies.

“It was easy to force that on the children,” Bild says. “They can’t defend themselves and they don’t vote. When a state steals the rights of a child, it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger. This proof has never been provided.”

Just about everything that was spread like wildfire over the past year concerning the Wuhan Flu was government-schemed propaganda. And to this day, that propaganda continues to be spread, demonstrating itself to be the true virus.

“It has been replaced by propaganda presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic,” says Bild about the government’s lies, which come in the name of “science.”

“Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda were never invited to the expert table. Our policies would do better to open schools and sports halls rather than polling stations, otherwise they will have on their conscience, and will leave in the history books, a multitude of innocent souls.”

These are powerful statements from Bild, and we commend the paper for having the bravery to speak out. You are unlikely to find any similar humility from any American fake news outlets, which have chosen to double down in spreading their plandemic lies.

The latest media schtick, in fact, involves blaming the “unvaccinated” for the sudden “surge” in new cases of the so-called “delta variant,” which the Biden regime says will kill everyone unless there is full compliance with getting a Trump Vaccine.

To keep up with the latest news about Fauci Flu tyranny, visit Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Brighteon.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Topics