Dr. Mikovits: SARS-CoV-2 is actually a lab-made monkey cell virus, readily deployed through the flu, MMR and polio vaccine supply

Dr. Judy Mikovits was recently interviewed on Brighteon Conversations, and she did not hold back unveiling the real causes of transfection behind SARS-CoV-2 and the scientific fraud that was used to promote a pandemic and suppress people’s immune systems. Dr. Mikovits was formerly a government virologist who purified and studied viruses. She created cell lines that support viral replication, to understand how they create infection in humans. She is the author of Ending Plague, A Scholar’s Obligation in an Age of Corruption.

Dr. Mikovits confirmed that isolated, certified reference material for SARS-CoV-2 does not exist. The virus has never been isolated from human cells and was never a human virus in the first place. The SARS-CoV-2 virus can only be manufactured and replicated in the vero monkey kidney cell line, which is a group of epithelial cells extracted from African green monkeys in the 1960s. These monkey cell lines, readily contaminated with latent retroviruses, have been injected into the population since the mid-90s through the flu, MMR and polio vaccine supply, and are the only originating vector by which SARS-CoV-2 can manifest disease in humans.

Evidence points to SARS-CoV-2 being deployed through vaccine supply

Since the current flu, MMR and polio vaccines contain these same vero monkey cell lines, the only way to deploy SARS-CoV-2 is through transfection via these needles. SARS-CoV-2 is a lab-made sequence that originates and spreads through the existing influenza vaccine supply. This could be why the Department of Defense discovered that flu vaccine recipients from 2017-2018 were increasingly susceptible to coronavirus interference.

“When you take a synthetic part of a virus and you grow it in the monkey cells, you can get recombination events of all the monkey viruses, so it’s a monkey virus,” Mikovits confirmed, referring to the respiratory infections seen in covid-19. The HIV component comes from the Simian immune deficiency virus, which is also a natural monkey virus.

The vector that promises to save humanity is the tool being used to transfect us

Mikovits confirmed that Fauci knew about, funded and acquired cell lines and genetic material from biosecurity labs in the US that could be further weaponized in Wuhan. Mikovits said these virus experiments using the monkey cell line can create endless variants. “Two amino acid changes in the envelop of the spike can change a leukemia virus to a Parkinson-causing virus,” she said, citing her previous lab research. These sequences can be readily changed in the lab, creating endless variants of the same causative agent.

Yet, the errors of vaccine science are easily blamed on nature, which is why Dr. Anthony Fauci and everyone involved in these unethical human-virus experiments are rushing to force and mandate new vaccines onto the population, to control the narrative and cover up their crimes. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Daszak coordinated with Big Tech to censor scientific debate on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, because their virus research is an error of vaccine science that has poisoned the population and primed people to new infections for years.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Daszak coordinated with media outlets and intimidated their colleagues into silence over the origins of SARS-CoV-2 because they were using no-see-um techniques to create these sequences in monkey cells. The no-see-um approach used in gain-of-function research, pressures the recombination process in the monkey cell line, and the resulting viral creation is unknown. Now the envelope of the virus, the S-1 sub-unit of the coronavirus spike protein, is assaulting the human population through the very vectors by which scientists like Fauci promised to save us. These new infectious sequences are in the cell lines which are then injected into the population via vaccination.

For more insight into the science fraud, watch the interview with Dr. Mikovits on

https://rumble.com/vkrsng-faucis-covid-crimes-arent-his-first-plandemic.html

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Rumble.com

Pubmed.gov

Published by dreddymd

