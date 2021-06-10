Plandemic creator Dr. Judy Mikovits recently sat down with the Health Ranger to discuss Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” warning that they are the real virus that will kill upwards of 50 million people in America alone.

According to Dr. Mikovits, who has been working in the field of virology for decades, every “pandemic” that arises is the result of people being injected with viruses that end up harming or killing them. The Chinese Virus is no exception.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.“We knew the flu vaccine put people at risk of dying from ‘covid,’” Dr. Mikovits revealed. “Never, ever, ever get another shot and we will never, ever, ever see another pandemic. We’ve been creating these in our labs my entire career. This was my job.”

Dr. Mikovits has been trying to warn people to stay away from the injections, which only add to the viral pollution that was administered through earlier injections. So-called “vaccines” are, in fact, the delivery system for viral destruction, not airborne spread.

“We told everybody exactly what would happen, and now 100 million Americans, and I don’t even know how many worldwide, have been injected with a synthetic virus with the disease – the most dangerous, if you will, spike protein consisting of HIV, XMRV, and SARS,” Dr. Mikovits says.

“So you just weaponized it … and we predicted this mass murder and it happened anyway.”

You can watch the full segment from Bitchute.com below:

Fauci and Gates are deliberately committing mass murder

Going back decades, the medical deep state, with Anthony Fauci as one of its top ringleaders, has been tricking people into getting injected for all sorts of things under the guise of staying “protected” against those things.

The reality, however, is that all injections contain deadly viruses that cause the very things they are purported to prevent. This is true for HIV and AIDS, which Dr. Mikovits says was given to people deliberately through tainted hepatitis B injections.

“It’s to kill people to cover up these crimes,” she says about the current operation involving mass injections for the Chinese Virus.

“For 40 years, if you know a manufacturing defect, if you know how to make a vaccine safer, then you have liability. So, think about it. In HIV / AIDS at the height of the epidemic, it was one million Americans. Now it’s 25-50 million Americans. Kill them, call it covid, and you don’t have to pay life insurance, you don’t have to pay to take care of these people for the rest of their lives. It’s trillions of dollars.”

Dr. Mikovits co-authored a new book, entitled Ending Plague, that talks more about this phenomenon. Dr. Francis W. Ruscetti and Kent Heckenlively, J.D., both contributed to this publication, which was published in conjunction with Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

“A disease to affect the economy of nations,” is how Dr. Mikovits describes the endgame of the Chinese Virus and its associated injections, which she expects will result in mass death once the operation, dubbed “Operation Warp Speed,” runs its full course.

“It’s unbelievable how people have totally lost their brain,” wrote one Brighteon commenter about how too many people are lapping right up the plandemic nonsense being dispensed by the “authorities.” “Everyone is so brainwashed and doesn’t even see that the vaccine has no official long-term testing!”

Another wrote that the injections admittedly do not protect against infection, spread or serious injury or death, so what could possibly be their purpose other than mass depopulation?

“This brought me some peace and ease knowing our bodies are capable of healing,” wrote another about Dr. Mikovits’ encouraging words about how there are ways a vaccinated person can heal – be sure to watch the full interview to learn more.

To keep up with the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

Amazon.com

Bitchute.com

PlagueTheBook.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.