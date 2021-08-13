Science: “Fully vaccinated” bodies are breeding grounds for new coronavirus “variants”

new study published in the journal Scientific Reports warns that people who get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are triggering the evolution and spread of new “variants.”

The researchers involved with study identified three specific risk factors that favor the emergence of new injection-resistant “strains” of the Chinese Virus, one of them being a high number of infected individuals, which as we now know are primarily people who were vaccinated.

“When most people are vaccinated, the vaccine-resistant strain has an advantage over the original strain,” explained Simon Rella of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria to CNN about how the process works.

“This means the vaccine-resistant strain spreads through the population faster at a time when most people are vaccinated.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that vaccinated people can, in fact, spread the so-called “delta variant,” which the government claims is responsible for about 80 percent of all new “cases” of the Fauci Flu in the United States.

Injecting large numbers of people in the middle of a plandemic, the study warns, puts selective pressure on the virus, causing it to evolve and mutate. This, in turn, leads to more people getting sick and results in a greater chance of vaccine resistance occurring.

“Generally, the more people are infected, the more the chances for vaccine resistance to emerge,” says Fyodor Kondrashov, also of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria.

“So, the more Delta is infectious, the more reason for concern,” Kondrashov said. “By having a situation where you vaccinate everybody, a vaccine-resistant mutant actually gains a selective advantage.”

Vaccinated people are a danger to society as they spread more variants

In a nutshell, the people who are getting injected for Chinese Germs are the ones functioning as living incubators for new Wuhan Flu variants. They are walking disease factories, to put it another way, just as we have been warning would be the case.

The establishment media is, of course, claiming the opposite by falsely accusing the unvaccinated of being walking “super spreaders.” According to Dr. Joseph Mercola, this is patently false as the vaccines, much like antibiotics, cause the things they supposedly fight to outsmart the treatment.

“Viruses mutate all the time, and if you have a vaccine that doesn’t block infection completely, then the virus will mutate to evade the immune response within that person,” Dr. Mercola says.

“That is one of the distinct features of the COVID shots – they’re not designed to block infection. They allow infection to occur and at best lessen the symptoms of that infection.”

On the other hand, the virus does not encounter the same evolutionary pressure in unvaccinated people as their bodies have not been primed with experimental chemicals to function as an incubation factory. Thus, unvaccinated people are better protected and less of a risk in terms of spreading disease to others.

“So, if SARS-CoV-2 does end up mutating into more lethal strains, then mass vaccination is the most likely driver,” Dr. Mercola further contends.

Dr. Rob Verkerk of the Alliance for Natural Health International agrees, revealing that covid virus variants are becoming more virulent and transmissible because of the vaccines. Putting “all our eggs” in the vaccine basket, in other words, is a huge mistake that we can now see is having deadly consequences.

The latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

