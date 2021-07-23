Three “fully vaccinated” MLB pitchers test “positive” for covid, game canceled

A Chinese Virus (Covid-19) “outbreak” among “fully vaccinated” Major League Baseball (MLB) pitchers has resulted in the cancelation of a post-All-Star game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta all received “positive” test results for Chinese Germs despite having received their Fauci Flu shots in accordance with government propaganda.

“It’s a fluid situation that could spread. It has spread to some degree,” Cashman is quoted as saying.

“We have three positives and we have three pending that we’ve had rapid tests on … We’ll wait now for the lab tests to come back, which I’m assuming is going to be positive as well. So that would increase our number to six, but we’re not at six yet. We’re at three confirmed.”

The MLB has created a Covid-19 “injured” list to which the names of all players who test positive for the Wuhan Sniffles are being added. Positive players will not be playing any games, regardless of whether or not they show any symptoms – even though most MLB players are now fully injected.

It’s not the first time

With dozens of confirmed “breakthrough” cases, an earlier “wave” of the Chinese Virus swept through the MLB back in May, resulting in eight “breakthrough” cases of the Wuhan Fever being detected and reported.

Even though eight cases constitute substantially more than a mere “breakthrough,” the media tried to pretend at the time – just like it is pretending today – that such cases are “rare” and do not represent the norm.

It is clear, however, that positive test results and serious illness are the norm post-injection, despite all the denial.

“Those players are doing well thus far, and that would speak again to the belief that those vaccinations are working and ultimately they’re to protect us from severe illness and / or death,” Cashman stated, indicating that he, too, is a head-in-the-sand Branch Covidian.

The other three fully injected MLB players who are awaiting their likely positive test results include Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman. The MLB is conducting a “contact tracing” operation to go after family members and friends who may have also been exposed.

“The vaccines that we encourage everybody to get guarantee not getting hospitalized and not getting death coming from COVID, which is important, but it doesn’t prevent you from contracting COVID,” Cashman added in a statement.

“It just obviously protects you from the severe worst-case scenario effects from COVID.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed frustration with the positive test results, calling them “disappointing,” especially after a year-and-a-half of China Sickness lockdowns, masks and vaccine tyranny.

There have thus far been eight covid-related game postponements this season, and 45 regular-season game postponements last season. This is despite a roughly 85 percent vaccination rate among players, which proves that vaccine-induced “herd immunity” is a fantasy myth with absolutely no basis in sound science.

“It should be interesting to see if there is a team next year,” one of our own commenters wrote, clearly seeing the writing on the wall.

“Despite all those vaccinations, the Yankees had more than a half-dozen positive COVID tests in May involving staff, including pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits. Nevin, despite being vaccinated, became seriously ill with a kidney infection that kept him away from the team for more than three weeks,” reported Spectrum News 1.

The latest news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

