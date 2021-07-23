WHO admits it lied about covid origins, “fact checkers” refuse to issue apologies or retractions

The World Health Organization (WHO) is finally admitting that it lied about the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

After earlier insisting that there was no way the Chinese Virus came from a Chinese laboratory, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus now says that it is entirely possible that the Wuhan Flu was cooked up by mad scientists.

Last year around this time, WHO investigators traveled to communist China to investigate the source of the Chinese Flu. The United Nations arm spent a brief amount of time there before quickly declaring that Chinese Germs randomly came from nature.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the WHO has found itself battling that same narrative now that new evidence has emerged to show that the Chinese Sickness did not come from bat soup at a Wuhan wet market, but rather from Fauci and his communist friends.

Now, the WHO is pretending to care about this newfound proof of foul play, claiming that if only the CCP had cooperated last year then widespread misinformation would not have spread.

Ghebreyesus told reporters that he is “asking actually [sic] China to be transparent, open and cooperate, especially on the information, raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic.”

He added, speciously, that there was a “premature push” to rule out the lab origin theory, even though the WHO itself declared that it was “extremely unlikely” that the Fauci Flu came from a lab “leak.”

“I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen,” Ghebreyesus now claims, pretending as though he did not hold the opposite view last year. “It’s common.”

Rather than push communist China to share all pertinent data last year, the WHO went in and out of the country in a flash before declaring at “warp speed” that the Chinese Virus was just a random fluke that could not have been stopped.

The World Health Organization is steeped in deception and junk science

According to Lawrence Gostin, an “expert” in public health law from Georgetown University, these latest claims by Ghebreyesus prove that the WHO is exceptionally weak.

“WHO has no powers or political heft to demand access to information critical for global health,” Gostin says. “All Tedros can do is use the bully pulpit, but it will fall on deaf ears.”

Hilariously, the WHO’s trip to China last year had to first receive approval from the CCP, which basically put together its itinerary. The communist regime decided which field sites the WHO could visit and when, and agents from the United Nations arm had to receive the CCP’s permission for everything they did.

Still, politicians everywhere continue to praise communist China, likely because they are on the dole. China Joe sure is doing its bidding, as are others like German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who praised the Chinese regime for its “cooperation” during “the first mission” to the country at the start of the plandemic.

“They (China) just threatened to nuke Japan nonstop if they interfere with their attempt to conquer Taiwan, and you want them to cooperate with a lab leak investigation that would land them in serious trouble worldwide?” asked one commenter at Breitbart News, pointing out the ridiculousness of the WHO’s empty calls for a proper plandemic investigation.

“The WHO is a special kind of goofy.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

