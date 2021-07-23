LA County admits covid “vaccines” are a hoax, tries to reinstate mask mandate, even for the fully vaccinated

The Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” push is working so well at “flattening the curve” that Los Angeles County has decided to reinstate its mask mandate to keep Angelenos “safe” against the circulating Chinese Virus “variants.”

Beginning on July 17 at 11:59 p.m., residents of LA County are being ordered to cover their breathing holes with fabric or made-in-China plastic whenever venturing indoors. Doing this, officials say, will “cure” the “delta variant” of the Fauci Flu.

Muntu Davis, the county’s “health officer,” says that all of these vaccinated sick people are “not where we need to be.” The solution, he says, is for even more people to get injected as quickly as possible.

Sheriff Villanueva says he will not enforce LA County mask mandate

The move is such an aberration from everything we were previously told about how widespread vaccination was the “cure” for having to wear a mask that Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued a statement indicating that he will not be enforcing it.

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” Villanueva said.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded / defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance.”

Villanueva went on to encourage the Department of Public Health (DPH) to actively “collaborate” with the Board of Supervisors to instead come up with a better solution to the problem of “variant” spread that is “both achievable and supported by science.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that “fully vaccinated” people do not need to wear a mask because they are supposedly protected against the Wuhan Virus. The truth, however, is that Fauci Flu shots are spreading more disease.

Perhaps Villanueva is aware of this and no longer wants to kowtow to the tyrannical whims of the Branch Covidians, who clearly cannot make up their minds about the Chinese Virus “science.”

Despite aggressive mask mandates and widespread compliance with the injection scheme, rates of Chinese Virus infection throughout LA County have increased by 700 percent, DPH admitted, though it is still insistent that people comply with its latest demand.

The jabs obviously do not “work,” at least in the sense of minimizing illness. Instead, they are contributing to its spread, as are the filthy, pathogen-laden masks that people are being told to wear whenever they are near other human beings.

In an effort to increase vaccine compliance among the “resisters,” LA County is offering free tickets to events at the Staples Center, just so long as they get injected at one of the county-run vaccination sites.

“Masks were never about health,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “It is a means of social control and conditioning.”

“It’s also about silencing people and taking away their oxygen in retaliation for George Floyd’s death and the famous quote: ‘I can’t breathe,’” wrote another.

Others pointed out that there is zero science behind masks protecting against anything, as the holes in the material are so large that viruses pass right through them with ease.

“The mask is just a sign of submission to authority,” noted another.

More of the latest news about the Branch Covidian circus act can be found at Pandemic.news.

