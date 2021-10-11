Nearly all “covid” deaths in September occurred in the fully vaccinated

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the United Kingdom has released a new dataset showing that 81 percent of everyone who died in the month of September after testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was “fully vaccinated” in accordance with government guidelines.

In the U.K. alone during the month of September, some 30,305 people died within 21 days of getting injected for the Chinese Flu. This was an inadvertent admission by the ONS, which had previously told inquiring minds that “they do not hold this information.”

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.It turns out that they do hold this information, but did not want to make it public because it wrecks the mainstream claim among governments and medical systems that Fauci Flu shots are “safe and effective.”

“The ONS report, used to dupe the public into believing just 1% of fully vaccinated people have died of Covid-19, didn’t include Covid-19 deaths that have and are currently occurring in this extremely strange third wave of Covid-19 deaths,” reported Humans Are Free.

“Strange because Covid-19 deaths have been and still are many times higher than this time last year, despite the fact summer has been on our side, as well as an allegedly 95% effective vaccine.”

One year ago, the number of covid-related deaths pretty much flat-lined. This was before Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump unleashed his rushed-to-market “Operation Warp Speed” injections, for which he is still going around bragging are one of his greatest “accomplishments.”

This year, however, the world is seeing a massive surge in new “cases” of the Chinese Virus. The numbers are so high that Humans Are Free reported that this is something “you would expect to see in the middle of winter with a 95% effective vaccine.”

Winter is coming: What will become of the fully vaccinated?

The shots are obviously not 95 percent effective, unless by “effective” they mean that these injections are injuring and killing most of the people who take them. Perhaps this is the real goal of the plandemic, which was obviously never about “saving lives” of “flattening the curve” – unless human beings are the “curve,” of course.

In that case, the world population really is being flattened at warp speed, and millions remain none the wiser due to their willful ignorance and blind trust in the system to somehow have their best interests in mind.

Not only are the vast majority of all “covid” deaths now occurring among the fully vaccinated, but so are the vast majority of all new “cases.” Pretty much the only people still having trouble with Chinese Germs are those who took the jabs, in other words.

Week after week, hospitals are filling up with fully jabbed people who are getting sick and dying in droves due to their immune systems being wrecked by spike proteins and whatever other poisons are contained within those mystery vials.

This is data that anyone can look at, by the way. Anyone who claims to support “science” is lying to themselves if they continue to believe the likes of Tony Fauci and CNN when it comes to the “new normal” of widespread Chinese Virus vaccination compliance.

“The data clearly shows the jabs do not prevent infection or transmission, and it clearly shows that even in summer and early autumn they are increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death rather than reducing the risk,” reports Humans Are Free, noting that this is all happening in summer when sickness and death should be at a minimum.

“The problem we now face? Winter is just around the corner.”

That latest injury and death tolls from Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ONS.gov.uk

HumansAreFree.com

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.