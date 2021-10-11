Francis Collins resigns from NIH after being exposed for involvement in illegal gain-of-function research

On Tuesday, National Institutes of Health (NIH) head Francis Collins resigned from his post following the revelation that he lied about funding illegal gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China.

Instead of jail time or the gallows, Collins is apparently strolling off into the sunset as always seems to be the case for white-collar criminals. He also issued a statement pretending to be an honorable man who served the country well in sending millions of American taxpayer dollars to China.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.“It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins had the gall to say in a statement posted to the NIH website.

“I love this agency and its people so deeply that the decision to step down was a difficult one, done in close counsel with my wife, Diane Baker, and my family. I am proud of all we’ve accomplished. I fundamentally believe, however, that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it’s time to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH into the future. I’m most grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.”

Touching. Except for the fact that Collins is a liar who made “untrue” statements, as the media is calling them, about grants that were funneled from Tony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to the WIV.

We now know, based on what has been revealed thus far, that American tax dollars were sent by Collins and Fauci to China for the purpose of creating “chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses” much like the one that has been circulating since the start of the plandemic.

These genetically modified coronaviruses would not exist, were it not for Collins and Fauci, who used Americans’ hard-earned money to created Frankenstein coronaviruses capable of infecting human cells.

Obama appointed Collins to his post in 2009

According to Richard Ebright of Rutgers University, Collins and Fauci both lied when they denied any involvement in supporting illegal gain-of-function research. Collins and Fauci also lied about purposely enhancing pathogens, making them a pandemic threat.

It is Barack Hussein Obama who is responsible for putting Collins in his position back in 2009. Fauci, on the other hand, has been in government for decades – a quintessential political dinosaur, you might say.

Collins was the longest-ever serving director of the NIH, having held his position through Obama, Donald Trump, and now Joe Biden. Prior to being appointed, Collins worked at The BioLogos Foundation, which he founded, which reportedly aimed to “bridge a dialogue between science and religion.”

Even before being appointed by Obama, Collins was buddies with George W. Bush, who in 2007 awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his involvement in the Human Genome Project.

Like Fauci, Collins was all over the television last year pushing for face masks to be forced on children. Collins has also blamed unvaccinated Americans for the continuation of the plandemic, even though the science shows that “fully vaccinated” Americans are the one driving disease and death.

“This is not a political statement or invasion of your liberties,” Collins rattled during one of his media appearances about forcing children to wear a mask. “This is a life-saving medical device. Asking kids to wear a mask is uncomfortable, but kids are pretty resilient.”

“If we don’t have masks in schools, this virus will spread more widely. It will probably result in outbreaks in schools, and kids will have to go back to remote learning, which is the one thing we want to prevent,” Collins further threatened.

To keep up with the latest news about the plandemic, be sure to visit Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.