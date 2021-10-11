Sweden and Denmark ban dangerous COVID-19 vaccines for young people

Health authorities in Sweden and Denmark have put a stop to the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger people on account of its serious side effects.

On October 6, health officials in Sweden announced that they would be pausing the use of the Moderna vaccine, which is known as Spikevax, in younger people following reports of side effects such as myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. The ban applies to anyone who was born in 1991 and later due to “an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or heart sac” according to a translation of the Swedish health agency’s official statement.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.However, they are still recommending that people in this age group get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in a suspension that will be valid until December 1. Authorities have also advised people in that age group who have received their first Moderna dose not to get a second one.

Although their statement noted that myocarditis and pericarditis may go away on their own, people with suspicious symptoms should see a doctor or go to the emergency room as medical treatment and hospital monitoring may be necessary.

Meanwhile, Denmark is halting the shot for children under the age of 18. Health authorities there said that data obtained from four Nordic nations indicates a link between heart inflammation and the Moderna shots in younger people.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Danish health official Bolette Soeborg said that young people will only be invited to get the Pfizer jab: “Based on the precautionary principle, we will in future only invite children and young people to receive this vaccine, not least in view of the fact that it is for this vaccine that the largest amount of data from use exists for children and young people, especially from the USA and Israel.”

Norway, meanwhile, had already been recommending the Pfizer shot to minors and reiterated this on Wednesday, reminding citizens that the risk of heart effects is particularly high among boys and young men after the second dose.

Finland is expected to publish its own decision on the matter soon.

Regulators’ approval doesn’t mean serious adverse effects won’t occur

In July, EU drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency recommended authorizing the Moderna jab for young people aged 12 to 17 in what was the first time any nation had authorized the shot for children. The approval came several months after their January approval of the Moderna vaccine for people aged 18 and older.

However, European and American regulators have warned that the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer have been linked to heart inflammation and chest pain in young people.

Several young people have died from heart problems shortly after receiving the Pfizer jab, although health authorities seem hesitant to admit an official link. A healthy 13-year-old Michigan boy died in his sleep three days after getting his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while a 15-year-old California boy with no health issues died of heart issues two days after getting his second dose of the same vaccine.

Although the vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer rely on mRNA technology, which delivers genetic code to cells, their dosages are different. Pfizer’s offering contains 30 micrograms of vaccine per dose, while Moderna’s is more than three times greater at 100 micrograms per dose, which may explain why its heart effects are more pronounced. The U.S. government’s vaccine development program has asked Moderna to test whether it is possible to lower the dosage without compromising its protection.

These and other potential side effects are something that all parents must weigh when deciding whether their children should get the vaccine. Although some authorities insist these incidents are rare, they are serious enough and common enough to drive several countries to stop using certain vaccines, and they have already robbed young people of their lives. Those who have already gotten the jab are advised to be vigilant for signs of heart problems such as chest pains, shortness of breath, and a pounding or fluttering heart, particularly in young boys in the days and weeks following the second dose.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

News.Trust.org

NYPost.com

CitizenFreePress.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.