STUDY: Young people are twice as likely to die from AstraZeneca vaccine than from covid

The dangers associated with getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are exceptionally high, but the government insists that the need to speed up the public vaccination process far outweighs any and all risks involved with mass-plunging the jabs into people’s arms at “warp speed.”

AstraZeneca’s Fauci Flu injection, for instance, comes with a seriously high risk of blood clotting, especially in younger people between the ages of 18 and 39. Thousands or even millions of young people could potentially die from it, and yet the government says it is all worth it in order to “flatten the curve.”

A new study published in the medical journal of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) clearly delineates that the AstraZeneca needle for Chinese Germs is riskier for young people than “catching” the Chinese Virus itself. For every 10 deaths that the jab supposedly prevents, it causes an additional 21 deaths through blood clots.

“Our results highlight the clear benefit of the distribution of Vaxzevria towards the population aged 55 years and older and provide valuable insight for public health decision making,” the study concluded, Vaxzevria being the brand name of AstraZeneca’s covid injection.

Government bodies across Europe had earlier used this data to warn that only the elderly should take the lethal injection due to their allegedly higher risk of developing a case of the Wuhan Flu. Now, however, governments are spreading propaganda about “variants” as an excuse to claim that young people should get the jab, too, in order to stay “safe” and “love thy neighbor.”

Why would any person, let alone a young person, get a covid jab?

On July 5, Ireland’s Health Services (HSE) announced that because of the “delta variant,” all 18-34-year-olds are now eligible to take the AstraZeneca injection, which is reportedly available at 750 pharmacies throughout the country.

Beginning on July 12, Irish young people in this age group were given access to a registration portal through which they can now sign up to get jabbed if they so choose.

“If someone aged 18 to 34 would prefer to get their vaccine at a HSE vaccination centre, they can wait and register online later this month,” a spokesperson is quoted as saying.

“In the case of those who choose to opt for the AstraZeneca or Janssen shots, getting either of these vaccines will mean they will be vaccinated earlier,” this person added, explaining that young people will have to wait a whole lot longer if they opt for either the Pfizer or Moderna injections.

Chances are that many of these young people will develop the “rare” blood clotting condition known as thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, which kills about one in five people who develop it.

“People receiving Vaxzevria are advised of the very rare risk of blood clots, the symptoms to look out for and to seek urgent medical attention,” the spokesperson further explained. “Healthcare professionals are also aware of this and the investigation and management of such cases.”

Keep in mind that young people have a zero percent chance of dying from the Chinese Virus. Even if they test “positive” for it, most of them will never even develop any symptoms.

“Remember to get your jab because the vaccine will protect you from all covid variants,” one of our commenters joked from the perspective of what the government is telling young people they should do.

“And you will believe because we are the authority and you are just an uneducated commoner. You’ll be dead but that’s what we want. Just do what you’re told and everything will be alright.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection carnage can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

