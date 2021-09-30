More than 100 young people hospitalized for vaccine-related heart problems in Ontario

A recent report out of Canada showed a high number of people experiencing vaccine-related heart problems, and the majority of those affected were young people.

According to the report, which was released quietly by Public Health Ontario, there were 106 incidents of pericarditis and myocarditis in people in Ontario under the age of 25 as of August 7, which is just over half of the total of all heart inflammation hospitalizations there. Thirty one of these cases were seen in people aged 12 to 17, while 75 of the cases were noted in people aged 18 to 24. Eighty percent of all of these incidents were seen in males, and nearly 70 percent of the cases occurred following the second shot in the series.

According to the report, public health units there were instructed to raise their surveillance for this particular side effect after reports emerged from Israel and the United States of similar side effects. Public Health Ontario started requiring the same-day reporting of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis in June. The symptoms may appear as early as a few minutes following vaccination up to around three months following the jab.

The report states: “The reporting rate of myocarditis/pericarditis was higher following the second dose of mRNA vaccine than after the first, particularly for those receiving the Moderna vaccine as the second dose of the series (regardless of the product for the first dose).”

According to Public Health Ontario, the reporting rate of heart inflammation among those aged 18 to 24 was seven times higher among those who received the Moderna vaccine than those who were given Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one being offered to those in the 12 to 17 age group, so it is not possible to make a comparison among younger people.

Overall, they saw 202 visits to the emergency room across all age groups for heart problems following vaccination, 146 of which led to hospitalization and three of which required admission to the ICU.

Among older individuals, 54 people aged 25 to 39 were included in the overall count, along with 44 people aged 40 and over.

The two heart conditions being seen following COVID-19 vaccination are myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart’s lining. The symptoms of these problems include shortness of breath, a fluttering or pounding heart, chest pain and malaise.

Additional studies support Ontario findings

Problems with post COVID-19 vaccine heart inflammation are being seen throughout the world, particularly in young men. In Israel, which is one of the world’s most vaccinated countries right now, a probable link has been established between the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis, mainly in boys between the ages of 16 and 30.

Researchers there discovered that one out of every 3,000 to 5,000 young men between the ages of 16 and 24 could suffer from this condition following their COVID-19 shot. Because the harm is greater after the second dose, the country has been mulling giving teens just one shot to protect them from heart risks.

Meanwhile, a study carried out by researchers from the University of California that analyzed adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines in American children found that healthy young boys aged 12 to 15 are four to six times more likely to be admitted to a hospital with inflammation of the heart following vaccination than being hospitalized with COVID-19 itself.

These studies provide valuable insight that all parents should weigh when deciding whether or not the risks of the vaccine are worth it for their children, particularly parents of young boys.

Cassie B.

