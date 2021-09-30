More than 100 young people hospitalized for vaccine-related heart problems in Ontario

A recent report out of Canada showed a high number of people experiencing vaccine-related heart problems, and the majority of those affected were young people.

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.According to the report, which was released quietly by Public Health Ontario, there were 106 incidents of pericarditis and myocarditis in people in Ontario under the age of 25 as of August 7, which is just over half of the total of all heart inflammation hospitalizations there. Thirty one of these cases were seen in people aged 12 to 17, while 75 of the cases were noted in people aged 18 to 24. Eighty percent of all of these incidents were seen in males, and nearly 70 percent of the cases occurred following the second shot in the series.

According to the report, public health units there were instructed to raise their surveillance for this particular side effect after reports emerged from Israel and the United States of similar side effects. Public Health Ontario started requiring the same-day reporting of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis in June. The symptoms may appear as early as a few minutes following vaccination up to around three months following the jab.

The report states: “The reporting rate of myocarditis/pericarditis was higher following the second dose of mRNA vaccine than after the first, particularly for those receiving the Moderna vaccine as the second dose of the series (regardless of the product for the first dose).”

According to Public Health Ontario, the reporting rate of heart inflammation among those aged 18 to 24 was seven times higher among those who received the Moderna vaccine than those who were given Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one being offered to those in the 12 to 17 age group, so it is not possible to make a comparison among younger people.

Overall, they saw 202 visits to the emergency room across all age groups for heart problems following vaccination, 146 of which led to hospitalization and three of which required admission to the ICU.

Among older individuals, 54 people aged 25 to 39 were included in the overall count, along with 44 people aged 40 and over.

The two heart conditions being seen following COVID-19 vaccination are myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart’s lining. The symptoms of these problems include shortness of breath, a fluttering or pounding heart, chest pain and malaise.

Additional studies support Ontario findings

Problems with post COVID-19 vaccine heart inflammation are being seen throughout the world, particularly in young men. In Israel, which is one of the world’s most vaccinated countries right now, a probable link has been established between the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis, mainly in boys between the ages of 16 and 30.

Researchers there discovered that one out of every 3,000 to 5,000 young men between the ages of 16 and 24 could suffer from this condition following their COVID-19 shot. Because the harm is greater after the second dose, the country has been mulling giving teens just one shot to protect them from heart risks.

Meanwhile, a study carried out by researchers from the University of California that analyzed adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines in American children found that healthy young boys aged 12 to 15 are four to six times more likely to be admitted to a hospital with inflammation of the heart following vaccination than being hospitalized with COVID-19 itself.

These studies provide valuable insight that all parents should weigh when deciding whether or not the risks of the vaccine are worth it for their children, particularly parents of young boys.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

TorontoSun.com

TheGuardian.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.