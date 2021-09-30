Hospitals murdering COVID-19 patients by forcing them to take deadly drugs like remdesivir and midazolam – Clay Clark on Brighteon.TV

In his latest episode of the Thrive Time Show, Clay Clark talks to Mikki Willis about why those who have COVID-19 should not take hospital protocols of remdesivir and midazolam.

In their first segment, Clark talks about the three proven effective treatments of COVID-19: hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. They also shared the treatments that kill people: remdesivir and midazolam — which were used to end the lives of thousands who were said to have died of COVID-19. An NHS document also proved that hospital staff were ordered to do it.

Midazolam can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems that could lead to permanent brain injury or even death.

Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin for COVID treatment

Those with COVID-19 disease are managed by doctors with the help of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

Treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate of significantly sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In a large-scale analysis in 2020, results showed that 13 percent of those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone died, only half of the 26.4% were not treated with hydroxychloroquine. Moreover, those treated with azithromycin combined with hydroxychloroquine fared slightly better.

“Our analysis shows that using hydroxychloroquine helped save lives,” said Dr. Steven Kalkanis, a neurosurgeon and CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group. “As doctors and scientists, we look to the data for insight. And the data here is clear that there was benefit to using the drug as a treatment for sick, hospitalized patients.”

Demand for ivermectin is also growing globally as some countries are recommending the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. The drug, which was discovered in 1975 and commercialized in the early 1980s came into the picture when Australian researchers reported it could inhibit in-vitro coronavirus replications in large doses. It is now permitted as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in some of the worst-hit countries in the world. (Related: Hospitals are deliberately MURDERING patients by denying them access to ivermectin.)

Remdesivir should not be used on hospitalized COVID-19 patients, says WHO

The World Health Organization said that the antiviral drug, remdesivir, should not be used as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir, known as Veklury, and the steroid dexamethasone were originally used to treat COVID-19 patients, but a recent global study of remdesivir’s effectiveness showed that it had little or no impact on hospitalized patients.

“Remdesivir has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement,” said experts from the WHO Guideline Development Group.

In light of the data from the WHO’s trial, which included data from more than 11,200 people in 30 countries, remdesivir has been classified as a drug that should not be used in COVID-19 patients.

Midazolam under black box warning

Midazolam has been given a black box warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because it has been associated with respiratory depression and arrest by slowing or stopping breathing. Black box warnings are usually issued to consumers when medications have serious or life-threatening side effects that could lead to severe illness, hospitalizations and death.

Midazolam can cause death — in fact, in recent years, it has been used as one of three medications that, when combined, are given to prisoners who are on death penalty executions.

Some reports have seen the use of midazolam in the U.K. to “prematurely end the lives of thousands upon thousands of people” who were said to have died of COVID. Midazolam was most likely used on ventilated COVID-19 patients as it is one of the two most commonly used benzodiazepine medications for sedation in the ICU. This is used frequently in critically ill patients to keep them calm and allow their bodies to recover.

Listen to the “Thrive Time Show” with Clay Clark as he speaks with his guests about COVID-19 and other important topics. “Thrive Time Show” airs Fridays at 3:30 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

https://www.brighteon.com/2f60f3c9-594a-4c01-b2fd-2efdd1fd54bf

Mary Villareal

