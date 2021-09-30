Top 10 things to AVOID to achieve healthy immune function

Most Americans are brainwashed into believing that the human body is born weak, stays weak and needs lots of lab-made medications and vaccines to continue functioning, year after year, from cradle to grave, but it’s all just one big fat lie. We see commercials for food, beverages, personal care products and medications almost everywhere we go, but unfortunately, the companies and corporations with the most money pay for those ads, and their products are leading more than 200 million people down a dark path that compromises immune system function, and sets up the human body for chronic dysfunction and early death.

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more.Do you know what to filter out of your daily intake to best promote healthy immune function? Most of the people around you do not, including certain family members, neighbors, relatives and coworkers. They won’t believe you because they haven’t seen, heard or read this in their newspaper, on their television or social media, or favorite mainstream pharma-funded websites.

How many of these “mistakes” are you making every day that actually do turn you into an immune-compromised human, because odds are you were not born that way. Do you think organic canola oil is okay to consume? Do you know it coagulates in your blood and causes inflammation, weight gain, memory loss? It’s true. Check that “all-u-care-to-eat” food bar and all those processed salads. If your blood is clogged from canola oil and toxic spike proteins, then you are limiting the flow of nutrients and oxygen in your body, fueling compromised immunity even more. What to do about it?

First off, if you see a product advertised on national television, it’s probably really bad for your health and immune system function, including disease “treatments.” Meat, bread and milk are not the foundation of a good food regimen. Conventional products that are often pathogen-laden cause chronic inflammation (and usually constipation) and those draw major red flags. So get to work on filtering out the major culprits, and the reward will be strong, long-lasting natural immunity.

Top 10 things to AVOID for healthy immune function

#1. Vaccines

#2. Medications

#3. GMOs

#4. Grains

#5. Processed sugars and artificial sweeteners

#6. Pasteurized and homogenized dairy

#7. Meat that’s adulterated with antibiotics, hormones, bleach, ammonia and artificial colorings

#8. Unhealthy fats, including canola oil, soy oil and corn oil

#9. Processed food

#10. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments

GMOs lower immune system function by destroying good gut flora

Genetically modified organisms in crops and produce are designed to kill bugs and weeds to save money for big corporations, but at the expense of human health. These mutated DNA-warped instructions create pesticides inside the crops, so you cannot wash it clean. These pesticides continue working in your gut, destroying the “biological seat” of immunity, by decimating good gut flora.

Alterations from GMO foods can cause (immune system) malfunction of regulation, which leads to autoimmune disorders. Then come the Covid vaccines, like nails in a coffin, where billions of sticky protein prions turn human blood into a gelatin-like substance that slowly clogs and clots, clogs and clots.

Americans go round and round all day (and night), eating cheese, gluten, sugar, salt. It’s a vicious cycle that “requires” medication for all the inflammation, lack of nutrition and compromised immune function. It’s the allopathic way, but there’s a solution, and it’s a good one. It’s sustainable.

Meet Dr. John Bergman, a brilliant holistic doctor, researcher and teacher who has taken on some of the most challenging health cases ever and turned them into success stories. He explains how your immune system works and the major benefits of natural immunity, in terms we can all understand. Plus, his strategies for building it, protecting it and fostering it are easy to apply to daily life (plus he’s hilarious). Check it out.

Are you, or is someone you know suffering from SPS – Spike Protein Syndrome? Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for the best ways to keep your body healthy, your home safe, and your constitution protected.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

DrBVIP

Healthline.com

JakeKastleman.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.